Who Is June Malia? TMC MP Caught In 'Animated' Moment With Saugata Roy In Lok Sabha, Netizens Make Valentine Jokes As Video Goes Viral

A viral video from the Lok Sabha featuring TMC MPs Saugata Roy and June Malia has gone viral. The clip shows the two leaders in an animated exchange while Chandrashekhar Azad was speaking on the Immigration and Foreigners Code (Amendment) Bill. As social media reactions pour in, many are asking: Who is June Malia?

Viral Lok Sabha clip of Saugata Roy and June Malia sparks reactions. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 13, 2026 10:06:22 IST

Who is June Malia? A short video clip showing Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Saugata Roy and June Malia in conversation inside the Lok Sabha has gone viral, sparking a wave of reactions across social media platforms.

The footage appears to capture the two leaders engaged in an animated exchange while Chandrashekhar Azad was addressing the House on the Immigration and Foreigners Code (Amendment) Bill.

Viral Clip Of Saugata Roy and June Malia Triggers Online Reactions

The brief video, widely circulated online, prompted numerous comments, many of them laced with humour and sarcasm.

One user, Divya Gandotra Tandon, wrote, “Looks like those sitting at the back are celebrating their own Valentine’s Week.” Another commented, “Valentine’s Week is being celebrated in Parliament as well,” while a third joked about “Valentine Day preparations.”

Some remarks took a sharper tone. In a post tagging Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, a user quipped, “You got competition, sir.” Another sarcastic comment read, “Special discussion underway for Valentine’s Day.”

A critic questioned, “Is this what we pay taxes for?”

Saugata Roy and June Malia Video 

Several social media users also pointed to the contrast between the scene in the background and the speech underway. According to posts, Azad was raising concerns about the rights of Dalit workers at the time the two MPs were seen conversing.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday at around 3:40 pm. Neither Roy nor Malia has issued a public response to the viral video so far. It remains unclear what the two TMC MPs were discussing during the exchange.

Who Is June Malia?

June Malia, an actress-turned-politician, has primarily worked in Bengali cinema and television. She contested her first Lok Sabha election in 2024 from the Medinipur constituency in West Bengal.

Born on 24 June 1972 in Darjeeling, the 51-year-old leader previously served as a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from the Medinipur constituency.

Over the years, she has appeared in several films, including Lathi (1996), Hothat Brishti (1998), Lovesongs (2008), Raktamukhi Neela – A Murder Mystery (2008), Prem Bibhrat (2012), Hathat Vishon Valo Lagchhe (2012), Sabdhan Pancha Aaschhe (2012), Teen Yaari Katha (2012), Obhishopto Nighty (2014), Ebar Shabor (2015), Har Har Byomkesh (2015), Ekla Chalo (2015), Zulfiqar (2016), and Khela Jokhon (2022).

She also featured in the Hindi film Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017), in which she played the mother of actor Parineeti Chopra’s character.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 10:06 AM IST
QUICK LINKS