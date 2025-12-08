LIVE TV
Who Is Mir Yar Baloch? Baloch Leader Slams Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar For 'Misrepresenting Balochistan': 'We Never Celebrated 26/11'

Who Is Mir Yar Baloch? Baloch Leader Slams Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar For 'Misrepresenting Balochistan': 'We Never Celebrated 26/11'

Baloch nationalist leader Mir Yar Baloch has criticised Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar for misrepresenting the people of Balochistan. He objected to the portrayal of a character inspired by mobster Uzair Baloch, saying it distorts the real identity and struggle of the Baloch people.

Who Is Mir Yar Baloch? Baloch Leader Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar For ‘Misrepresenting Balochistan’: ‘We Never Celebrated 26/11’

Baloch nationalist leader Mir Yar Baloch didn’t hold back after watching Ranveer Singh’s new film, Dhurandhar. He felt let down, saying the movie got the people of Balochistan all wrong.

Instead of showing the true, patriotic spirit of Balochistan, the film paints a dark picture, dwelling on gangsters and ignoring the real struggles and hopes of everyday Baloch people.

Baloch Leader Criticises Dhurandhar

The whole conversation started when Dhurandhar introduced a character based on Uzair Baloch, played by Danish Pandor. Uzair wasn’t exactly a freedom fighter he was a mobster from Lyari, with ties to the Pakistan People’s Party.

Pakistan later accused him of leaking secrets to India and Iran and threw him in jail. But for the Baloch community, Uzair never represented their cause; he was just another figure in Karachi’s underworld, not a leader.

Mir Yar’s frustration grew when he saw a scene from the movie showing characters celebrating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

To him, this was way off base. He pointed out that Balochistan has suffered from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism too, and the real Baloch freedom fighters never cheered for attacks like that. They’re fighting for their own freedom, not trying to hurt others.

Dhurandhar Faces Pakistan Backlash

Mir Yar posted, “Baloch are not religiously motivated, and they never chant Islamic slogans like ‘Allah O Akbar’ or work with the ISI against India. The movie totally missed the mark, making it look like Baloch freedom fighters sold weapons to anti-India groups. That’s just not true.”

He went on. “Baloch freedom fighters barely have enough weapons as it is if they did, they’d have pushed Pakistan’s forces out long ago. And as for the so-called Baloch ‘gangsters’ with enough money to print fake currency, if that were real, there wouldn’t be so much poverty in Balochistan. The real culprits behind smuggling and fake currency? That’s ISI, not us.”

To Mir Yar, the movie felt lazy and shallow. “Dhurandhar is poorly researched,” he said. It glosses over the rich history, spirit, and traditions of Balochistan.

He even called out a line from the film, police officer SP Chaudhary Aslam says, “You can trust a crocodile, but never a Baloch.” Mir Yar shot back, “That’s nowhere near our values. In Baloch culture, if someone gives you even a glass of water, you remember that kindness for a hundred years. We don’t betray our friends or those who help us.”

Mir Yar and other Baloch leaders have long asked for support in their fight against what they call Pakistani colonialism. They point to India’s support for Bangladesh’s independence in 1971 and hope for something similar.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. But for Mir Yar and many in Balochistan, the film misses the heart of their story.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 8:33 PM IST
Who Is Mir Yar Baloch? Baloch Leader Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar For ‘Misrepresenting Balochistan’: ‘We Never Celebrated 26/11’

QUICK LINKS