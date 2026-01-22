Who Is Mohammed Affaann Ahmed? Bengaluru Airport Staffer Arrested After Hugging, Touching South Korean Woman’s Private Parts In Men’s Toilet

A 32-year-old South Korean businesswoman has accused a Bengaluru airport ground staffer, Mohammed Affaann Ahmed of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of “manual frisking.” The incident reportedly occurred in the international departures area of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), on Monday.

Allegations Against Mohammed Affaann Ahmed

According to the woman’s complaint, the incident took place around 10:45 a.m. She said a man, identifying himself as airport staff – now recognised as Mohammed Affaann Ahmed – approached her after she had cleared Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) frisking and immigration formalities.

He reportedly asked to see her boarding pass and then claimed there was an issue with her checked-in baggage, citing a beeping sound. The accused allegedly suggested resolving the issue would take time and offered an alternative, which he described as “manual frisking”, asking the woman to accompany him.

According to reports quoting police, the woman was then taken to an area near the men’s washroom. Under the guise of inspection, the man allegedly touched her chest multiple times, asked her to turn around, and then touched her private parts.

When the woman objected, the accused reportedly hugged her, thanked her, and told her she could leave.

Who Is Mohammed Affaann Ahmed?

The KIA police identified the accused as Mohammed Affaann Ahmed, 25, a ground-handling staff member from Kammanahalli. Authorities have said that Ahmed had no authority to physically inspect passengers.

“The accused was immediately detained by airport security staff after the woman reported the incident, and the KIA police were alerted,” officials said.

CCTV footage from the terminal is said to corroborate key aspects of the woman’s account, according to reports. A case has been registered against Ahmed under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual harassment. He has been arrested, remanded to judicial custody, and lodged at Central Jail, Parappana Agrahara.

What Has Airport Authority Said About Mohammed Affaann Ahmed Harrasing The South Korean Woman?

Airport officials reiterated that frisking and physical checks are carried out only by authorized CISF personnel, with female passengers being screened exclusively by female staff.

An Air India SATS (AISATS) spokesperson told TOI, “an unpardonable incident was reported at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The employee involved was immediately terminated and handed over to the authorities for further legal action. We deeply regret the emotional distress caused to the guest and have extended all necessary support. A comprehensive inquiry is underway to strengthen safeguards and prevent any recurrence.

Also Read: South Korean Woman Molested By Bengaluru Airport Staffer, Foreign National Taken To Men’s Toilet, Her Private Parts Touched & Forcibly Hugged