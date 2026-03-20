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Home > India News > Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat, Arrested for Sexual Exploitation and 58 Obscene Videos Case

Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat, Arrested for Sexual Exploitation and 58 Obscene Videos Case

After the arrest of Nashik-based godman and numberologist Ashok Kharat on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman, and exploiting multiple others under the guise of religious practices.

Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat. Photos: X
Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 20, 2026 11:56:16 IST

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Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat, Arrested for Sexual Exploitation and 58 Obscene Videos Case

After the arrest of Nashik-based godman and numberologist Ashok Kharat on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman, and exploiting multiple others under the guise of religious practices. 

Amid the controversy, NCP leader Rupali Thombare Patil on Thursday called for the resignation of Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, alleging possible interference in the investigation. 

NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation of Rupali Chakankar

Speaking at a press conference in Pune, Patil said a fair investigation would be compromised if Chakankar remains in her post, citing concerns over possible tampering of evidence. She also demanded that Chakankar be named a co-accused in the case. 

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Patil alleged that Chakankar failed to act against Kharat despite similar reports emerging against him a year ago. “Several women would have been saved if timely action had been taken,” said Patil.  

“The courage of this fraudulent baba grew because of such support. Without backing, no criminal would act so boldly,” she said, adding the possibility of political interference in the probe. She also claimed that while one video of Chakankar in the accused’s company has surfaced publicly, “there are dozens more linked to Kharat”. 

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Tags: Ashok KharatAshok Kharat rape caseAshok Kharat sexual exploitation caseRupali ChakankarWho Is Ashok Kharatwho is rupali chakankar

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Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat, Arrested for Sexual Exploitation and 58 Obscene Videos Case

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Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat, Arrested for Sexual Exploitation and 58 Obscene Videos Case
Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat, Arrested for Sexual Exploitation and 58 Obscene Videos Case
Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat, Arrested for Sexual Exploitation and 58 Obscene Videos Case
Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat, Arrested for Sexual Exploitation and 58 Obscene Videos Case

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