Home > India > BJP Steps Closer To Electing National President, List Of State Chiefs Out

BJP Steps Closer To Electing National President, List Of State Chiefs Out

The BJP continues its state-level leadership restructuring with new appointments across multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Puducherry. These changes come ahead of the party's anticipated national leadership announcement.

National BJP President to be announced soon. Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 14:09:36 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is learnt to have finalised the name for its new national president, following a closed-door discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

However, the official announcement is likely to be made only after ten days. The BJP has also announced new state presidents for six key states — Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

This move is part of the party’s broader strategy ahead of upcoming organizational changes and state-level elections.

BJP Appoints New State Presidents Across Several States

Andhra Pradesh: BJP appointed PVN Madhav as the new state president.

Uttarakhand: BJP re-elected Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt as state president. The announcement took place in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra.

Himachal Pradesh: BJP has named Dr. Rajeev Bindal as the new state president.

Telangana: Party members unanimously elected N. Ramchander Rao as state president.

Maharashtra: BJP elected Ravindra Chavan as the new state president.

Other State Appointments Confirmed by BJP

Puducherry: BJP has appointed V.P. Ramalingam as the new state president.

Mizoram: BJP has named K. Beichhua as the new state president.

Sources indicated that the third round of announcements would include leadership names for Gujarat, Odisha, and Karnataka. 

The nomination for the post of West Bengal BJP state president will take place tomorrow (July 2), and the result will be announced on July 3. 

