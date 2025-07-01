Live Tv
Home > India > Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Centre To Rename Old Delhi Railway Station

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Centre To Rename Old Delhi Railway Station

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has urged the Centre to rename the historic Old Delhi Railway Station as Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station to celebrate the legendary king’s legacy of social justice and community welfare.

Old Delhi Railway Station Image Credit - X
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 15:09:21 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has recommended renaming the historic Old Delhi Railway Station as Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station to honor the legendary king celebrated for his principles of non-violence, social justice, and community welfare. In a letter dated June 19 to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Gupta appealed to the central government to approve the renaming as a tribute to Maharaja Agrasen’s enduring legacy.

“Renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station after Maharaja Agrasen would be a meaningful homage to his lasting contributions and resonate deeply with millions of Delhi residents,” the Chief Minister stated. She emphasized Maharaja Agrasen’s reputation for economic foresight and dedication to social equality, noting that his descendants and followers continue to significantly contribute to Delhi’s social and economic growth. CM Gupta also sought the Railway Minister’s “personal intervention” to expedite favorable consideration of the proposal.

About Old Delhi Railway Station

Situated in Chandni Chowk, the Old Delhi Railway Station—also known as Delhi Junction—is the oldest railway station in the national capital. Established in 1864, its iconic red sandstone architecture draws inspiration from the nearby Red Fort. The station remains a key hub in the Indian Railways network, with 18 platforms, including two long platforms capable of accommodating two 24-coach trains simultaneously. It is among the busiest stations in the Delhi NCR region, handling approximately 250 trains daily. The closest metro connection is the Chandni Chowk station on the Yellow Line, formerly called Delhi Junction metro station.

