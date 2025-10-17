Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

A Special Investigation Team probing the case relating to misappropriation of gold in Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, on Friday has arrested Unnikrishnan Potty.

Potty was arrested by the SIT after several hours of questioning.

Unnikrishnan Potty: Priest-Turned-Sponsor

Potty, a Bengaluru-based businessman, was detained from his residence in Pulimath, Thiruvananthapuram, on 16th October and was taken to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram for questioning.

After about 11 hours of interrogation, Potty’s arrest was officially recorded in the early hours today.

Moreover, he was taken to the government hospital for the examination before being shifted to Pathanamthitta later in the day. Potty is expected to be produced before a court in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, where the SIT will be seeking his custody for further questioning.

Following the directions from the Kerala High Court, the SIT has been investigating two separate cases: one involving the theft of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and another concerning the loss of gold from the Sreekovil door frames at Sabarimala temple.

Several ‘Travancore Devaswom Board’ members and officials have been indicted in the cases arising from the handing over of gold-clad copper plates from the Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames to Potty for electroplating in 2019.

Also, Potty has been named as the main accused in the case.

Case Background

Previously in September 2025, the Kerala High Court reprimanded the Travancore Devaswom Board for removing the gold-plated copper coverings of deities at the Sabarimala temple. While reviewing records related to the temple’s gold plating, the court found multiple irregularities in the decision-making process.

The court therefore observed that the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner had initially recommended following the traditional method of gold coating using 303 grams of gold, valued at approximately ₹31 lakh. However, after discussions with the sponsor, he reversed his recommendation and suggested sending the items to Chennai for electroplating instead.

Furthermore, the court noted that this decision contravened the TDB Sub Group Manual, which mandates that such work be carried out at Sannidhanam itself. Consequently, it ordered the seizure of all records concerning the gold-plating and cladding of the idols, including information about a former pair of Dwarapalaka idols reportedly stored in the strong room for potential gold extraction.

The court impleaded Unnikrishnan Potty and Smart Creations (where the coverings were sent for repair) on record as respondents. They were directed to submit all financial and communication records related to the repairs & sponsorships.

