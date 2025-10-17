LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

A SIT probing the case relating to misappropriation of gold in Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, on Friday has arrested Unnikrishnan Potty. Potty got arrested by the SIT after several hours of questioning. Potty, a Bengaluru-based businessman, was detained from his residence in Pulimath, Thiruvananthapuram, on 16th October, Thursday, and was taken to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram for questioning.

Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: October 17, 2025 13:46:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

A Special Investigation Team probing the case relating to misappropriation of gold in Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, on Friday has arrested Unnikrishnan Potty.

Potty was arrested by the SIT after several hours of questioning.

Unnikrishnan Potty: Priest-Turned-Sponsor

Potty, a Bengaluru-based businessman, was detained from his residence in Pulimath, Thiruvananthapuram, on 16th October and was taken to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram for questioning. 

After about 11 hours of interrogation, Potty’s arrest was officially recorded in the early hours today.

Moreover, he was taken to the government hospital for the examination before being shifted to Pathanamthitta later in the day. Potty is expected to be produced before a court in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, where the SIT will be seeking his custody for further questioning.

Following the directions from the Kerala High Court, the SIT has been investigating two separate cases: one involving the theft of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and another concerning the loss of gold from the Sreekovil door frames at Sabarimala temple. 

Several ‘Travancore Devaswom Board’ members and officials have been indicted in the cases arising from the handing over of gold-clad copper plates from the Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames to Potty for electroplating in 2019. 

Also, Potty has been named as the main accused in the case.

Case Background

Previously in September 2025, the Kerala High Court reprimanded the Travancore Devaswom Board for removing the gold-plated copper coverings of deities at the Sabarimala temple. While reviewing records related to the temple’s gold plating, the court found multiple irregularities in the decision-making process.

The court therefore observed that the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner had initially recommended following the traditional method of gold coating using 303 grams of gold, valued at approximately ₹31 lakh. However, after discussions with the sponsor, he reversed his recommendation and suggested sending the items to Chennai for electroplating instead.

Furthermore, the court noted that this decision contravened the TDB Sub Group Manual, which mandates that such work be carried out at Sannidhanam itself. Consequently, it ordered the seizure of all records concerning the gold-plating and cladding of the idols, including information about a former pair of Dwarapalaka idols reportedly stored in the strong room for potential gold extraction.

The court impleaded Unnikrishnan Potty and Smart Creations (where the coverings were sent for repair) on record as respondents. They were directed to submit all financial and communication records related to the repairs & sponsorships.

Also Read: Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 1:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kerala High CourtSabarimala Gold Theft CaseSpecial Investigation TeamTravancore Devaswom BoardUnnikrishnan Potty

RELATED News

Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 17-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s Birth Anniversary, Reflecting On The Reformer’s Relevance Today

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Pollution Surge As Mornings Turn Foggy And Nights Get Colder

‘We Won The Battle!’ Hyderabad Paediatrician’s 8 Year Battle Against ORS, Burst Into Tears, WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Shefali Shah And Huma Qureshi Return, Plot, Cast, Streaming Date Revealed!

Oben Electric to Open 10 New Showrooms Across Gujarat in 2026

Israel Embassy In India Commemorates Second Anniversary Of Oct 7 Terror Attacks

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Drone footage of Villa Park as Maccabi Tel Aviv fans banned from Europa League match

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

India’s Richest Gold Reserve States 2025: Top Regions Leading the Nation in Gold Ore Resources

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
QUICK LINKS