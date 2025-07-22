Why Did Jagdeep Dhankhar Quit As VP? Few Takers For ‘Health Issue’ As Reason

Was It Really Just a Health Scare, Mr. Dhankhar? The Nation’s Not Buying It So Easily!

Just when Parliament got back to business, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar dropped a political bombshell- a resignation, citing “medical reasons.” And not just any day, the very first day of the Monsoon Session. Coincidence? Or classic political timing? His letter mentioned prioritising health, and yes, his past heart troubles do add a dash of credibility. But hang on, he had smoothly presided over Rajya Sabha that very morning and was all set for a trip to Jaipur! If that doesn’t scream “plot twist,” what does?

So, what’s the tea? Rumours swir- from impeachment friction to a Bihar-flavoured BJP reshuffle, even whispers of a no-confidence ambush. Could it be political chess disguised as cardiac concern? What do you think? Was it truly about health, or was it a strategic checkmate?

This unexpected resignation has sparked a wave of theories, with political observers and insider sources stepping forward to speculate on the possible reasons behind this significant development. Let’s unpack the leading theories one by one.

Health Or Just A Headline? Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Exit Raises Eyebrows

When Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was stepping down to “prioritise health care,” it seemed straightforward. After all, the man has a documented history—cardiac treatment at AIIMS and even a dramatic fainting episode at a public event.

So, health scare? Fair call. But here’s the twist: just hours before resigning, he was presiding over Rajya Sabha with poise and prepping for a public visit to Jaipur.

Fit enough for duty, but not to stay? Critics—and quite a few chai-stall debaters, are now asking many questions that are not very difficult to answer, as the picture looks a little clear!

Was this health-driven, or a well-timed political maneuver? Could it be that the resignation was more about avoiding turbulence? While the official story is about wellness, the political pulse suggests otherwise. What do you think—Is it a coincidence, or calculated exit in disguise?

Political Snub And Centre Clash: Was It Just About Respect?

Political whispers hint at a chilly relationship between Dhankhar and the central government. According to sources in the report by BBC, a reportedly tense phone call may have pushed him toward resignation. The drama deepened when key ministers like J.P. Nadda and Kiren Rijiju skipped a crucial Business Advisory Committee meeting—many interpreted this as a symbolic snub. Could missing ministers really ruffle the feathers of a Vice President? Political observers say yes. This wasn’t just a health break—it was a statement.

Judicial Impeachment Sparks Tension: Did Former VP Dhankhar Step On Toes?

On the very first day of the Monsoon Session, Jagdeep Dhankhar shook things up by accepting an impeachment notice against a High Court judge. He fast-tracked an Opposition motion before the government could act in the Lok Sabha. According to reports by India Today say this quick move “left a bad taste, denying NDA’s rights.” It sounds like he stole the spotlight, doesn’t it? Was he just being quick on justice, or did he upset some powerful people? What do you think — smart leadership or a political mistake? Either way, this move probably added to the reasons behind his sudden resignation.

Preemptive No‑Confidence Theory For Former VP Dhankhar

Some say Dhankhar saw trouble coming—a no-confidence motion possibly cooked up by government allies. By resigning suddenly, he dodged what could’ve been a messy showdown in Parliament. Imagine being the first Vice President to face such a challenge! Talk about jumping before the spotlight hits you. Was it a smart move to save face or just quick thinking to avoid political drama? Either way, his exit stopped a potentially embarrassing vote and kept the ruling party from an awkward situation.

BJP’s Bihar Strategy Emerges After Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation

Could Jagdeep Dhankhar’s exit be less about health and more about a political masterstroke in Bihar? Word on the street is—he made way for Nitish Kumar to slide into the Vice-President’s chair, giving BJP a solid edge in Bihar’s battleground politics. BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur didn’t hold back either: “It will be very good for Bihar if Nitish Kumar is made the Vice President.”

Was it just a coincidence, or a smart political move? You decide. If the buzz is true, this isn’t just a resignation—it’s a big political shake-up with Bihar in focus. Could this be a hidden power move? One thing’s clear: the plot just got a whole lot thicker!! Opposition Hints There’s More To The Story Of This Resignation Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hinted at layers beyond health, urging Prime Minister Modi to persuade Dhankhar to rethink. He cited Dhankhar’s outspoken positions on farmer welfare, judicial accountability, and procedural integrity as potential friction points. Opposition analysts highlighted Dhankhar’s principled stances on public policy and transparency, suggesting he threatened the status quo. While official statements maintain the health message, critics argue Dhankhar’s principled interventions unsettled elements within the ruling bloc. With no formal explanation forthcoming, these insinuations have fueled public debate and speculation on whether Dhankhar’s resignation marked ideological divergence rather than personal necessity. Here Is How Timing Raises Eyebrows: Coincidence Or Clever Move? Jagdeep Dhankhar was busy running the Rajya Sabha just days before his sudden exit, and even had a Jaipur trip lined up! He’d said he planned to serve until 2027, so why the quick U-turn? Political analysts note that resigning after such an active session—without prior warning or interim hint—suggests a precipitate shift. The departure’s swift nature amplified speculation of strategic intent. Observers suggest this abrupt decision was likely timed to coincide with broader political developments, rather than reflect a well-planned medical hiatus. The timing has everyone scratching their heads. Was this just a last-minute health hiccup, or a well-timed political chess move? Something tells us this wasn’t a casual retirement party invite. What do you think—is this the end of the story or just the opening move in a bigger game? Either way, Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar sure knows how to keep us guessing!

