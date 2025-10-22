LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Yamuna River Cruise Set To Launch By November End, A Scenic Experience Delhi Has Never Seen Before!

Yamuna River Cruise Set To Launch By November End, A Scenic Experience Delhi Has Never Seen Before!

Delhi will launch the Yamuna River Cruise by November end, offering scenic 5–8 km eco-friendly rides from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur. The initiative aims to boost tourism, showcase cultural performances, and promote sustainable riverfront development.

Yamuna River Cruise to Launch by November End, Boosting Tourism and Eco-Friendly Travel in Delhi (Pc: X)
Yamuna River Cruise to Launch by November End, Boosting Tourism and Eco-Friendly Travel in Delhi (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 22, 2025 17:23:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yamuna River Cruise Set To Launch By November End, A Scenic Experience Delhi Has Never Seen Before!

By the last week of November, the Yamuna River Cruise service is expected to be launched and, with it, a new tourist attraction for the capital. The ambitious plan of the Delhi government is seen as one way to attract tourism to the city and denounce the ongoing efforts to rejuvenate this holy river.

The cruise is planned to ply a short distance along the river, having chosen a relatively cleaner stretch of the Yamuna so that the residents and visitors may enjoy a unique recreational opportunity onboard. 

The service shall begin with one vessel, a first step toward making the riverfront a lively recreational and cultural destination. This initiative carries a great significance as it is a multi-agency coordination effort towards sustainable urban development as well as river revival.

Eco-Friendly Cruising and Route Details

The very first cruise would be with tangible service direct from Sonia Vihar (near Wazirabad barrage) to Jagatpur (near Shani temple), offering a round trip of about 5 to 8 kilometers. This route is considered optimal for tourists as it carries relatively superior water quality and easy navigability. A suitable boat for operation is an eco-friendly electric/solar hybrid which is pollution-free and ready to take the passengers silently and smoothly.

These boats will be able to carry approximately 90 passengers initially and have some state-of-the-art facilities like bio-toilets ensuring zero discharge into the river , public address systems, and safety jackets. With sustainable green technology, the government emphasizes ‘Responsible Tourism,’ which enables people to see the historical beauty of the river without the risk of damaging its fragile ecosystem.

Enhancing the Tourism Experience

Apart from this beautiful journey, development is being made in the project onshore for what may be called as an essential infrastructure made for the seamless experience of tourists. Stretching onto the construction of jetties at the various boarding points and the necessary proper waiting areas and ticketing counters along with other passenger services, the cruise package is complete.

There are plans to provide snacks on board to make this cruise a holiday outing that is leisurely and full service. Furthermore, authorities might be looking at the possibility of adding live performances such as traditional Delhi art and music and informative commentary about the river and surrounding historical sites to enrich the cultural flavor of the trip.

Finalizing ticket pricing is ongoing, with a strong objective of ensuring that it is affordable and accessible to everyone so that the Yamuna River Cruise becomes a new flagship attraction in the city.

Also Read: Delhi AQI Today: National Capital Chokes Under Thick Smog Two Days After Diwali, Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 5:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi tourismEco-Friendly TravelYamuna River Cruise

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive | ‘Jammu & Kashmir Integral To India’, Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi Slams Pakistan At IPU Assembly In Geneva

Google Maps or Mappls? Why Indian Users Are Switching to Mappls

Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened

Big Setback For Mehul Choksi, Belgian Court Rules ‘No Obstacle’ In Sending Him Back To India

Tariffs On Indian Exports To US To Drop 15-16% Upon Trade Deal? New Report Claims…

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Cie Automotive Confirms Maintenance Of Its 2025 Commitments

Russian Hits Kindergarten With Drones In Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Children Evacuated, Zelenskyy Blasts Moscow’s Brutality

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 23, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Relieved Of The Stress

Intel results to show if barrage of investments in chipmaker paying off

'LaLiga must be played in Spain' – Barca fans relieved after Miami game cancellation

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Check Latest OFFICIAL Updates

Yamuna River Cruise Set To Launch By November End, A Scenic Experience Delhi Has Never Seen Before!

AI startup UnifyApps raises $50 million, taps Sprinklr founder as co-CEO

Iran says it won't return to talks as long as US makes 'unreasonable demands'

Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns

Yamuna River Cruise Set To Launch By November End, A Scenic Experience Delhi Has Never Seen Before!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yamuna River Cruise Set To Launch By November End, A Scenic Experience Delhi Has Never Seen Before!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yamuna River Cruise Set To Launch By November End, A Scenic Experience Delhi Has Never Seen Before!
Yamuna River Cruise Set To Launch By November End, A Scenic Experience Delhi Has Never Seen Before!
Yamuna River Cruise Set To Launch By November End, A Scenic Experience Delhi Has Never Seen Before!
Yamuna River Cruise Set To Launch By November End, A Scenic Experience Delhi Has Never Seen Before!
QUICK LINKS