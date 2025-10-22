Yamuna River Cruise Set To Launch By November End, A Scenic Experience Delhi Has Never Seen Before!

By the last week of November, the Yamuna River Cruise service is expected to be launched and, with it, a new tourist attraction for the capital. The ambitious plan of the Delhi government is seen as one way to attract tourism to the city and denounce the ongoing efforts to rejuvenate this holy river.

The cruise is planned to ply a short distance along the river, having chosen a relatively cleaner stretch of the Yamuna so that the residents and visitors may enjoy a unique recreational opportunity onboard.

The service shall begin with one vessel, a first step toward making the riverfront a lively recreational and cultural destination. This initiative carries a great significance as it is a multi-agency coordination effort towards sustainable urban development as well as river revival.

Eco-Friendly Cruising and Route Details

The very first cruise would be with tangible service direct from Sonia Vihar (near Wazirabad barrage) to Jagatpur (near Shani temple), offering a round trip of about 5 to 8 kilometers. This route is considered optimal for tourists as it carries relatively superior water quality and easy navigability. A suitable boat for operation is an eco-friendly electric/solar hybrid which is pollution-free and ready to take the passengers silently and smoothly.

These boats will be able to carry approximately 90 passengers initially and have some state-of-the-art facilities like bio-toilets ensuring zero discharge into the river , public address systems, and safety jackets. With sustainable green technology, the government emphasizes ‘Responsible Tourism,’ which enables people to see the historical beauty of the river without the risk of damaging its fragile ecosystem.

Enhancing the Tourism Experience

Apart from this beautiful journey, development is being made in the project onshore for what may be called as an essential infrastructure made for the seamless experience of tourists. Stretching onto the construction of jetties at the various boarding points and the necessary proper waiting areas and ticketing counters along with other passenger services, the cruise package is complete.

There are plans to provide snacks on board to make this cruise a holiday outing that is leisurely and full service. Furthermore, authorities might be looking at the possibility of adding live performances such as traditional Delhi art and music and informative commentary about the river and surrounding historical sites to enrich the cultural flavor of the trip.

Finalizing ticket pricing is ongoing, with a strong objective of ensuring that it is affordable and accessible to everyone so that the Yamuna River Cruise becomes a new flagship attraction in the city.

Also Read: Delhi AQI Today: National Capital Chokes Under Thick Smog Two Days After Diwali, Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’