20+ Beautiful Hindu Baby Girl Names That Bring Good Luck

In Hindu culture, names are believed to carry deep meanings and blessings for a child’s future. Parents often choose names that reflect prosperity, happiness, and good fortune. If you’re looking for inspiration, here’s a list of 20+ Hindu baby girl names that mean lucky, fortunate, or auspicious. From timeless classics like Lakshmi and Shreya to modern choices like Shubhi, each name symbolizes positivity and prosperity, making it a perfect blessing for your little one’s life ahead.

Published: September 2, 2025 10:59:02 IST

Selecting a name for your little one is one of the most important decisions you will make as a new parent. In Hindu culture, names have a huge significance, implying power and blessing; many people believe names dictate a person’s destiny, and many parents search for names that have a lovely sound and connote prosperity, happiness, and good luck. If you are looking for a name steeped in meaning, reflective of luck and auspiciousness, here is a list of 22 baby girl names with meaning relating to being “lucky”, “fortunate,” and “blessed”. Each name is associated with positivity and tradition to create a gift for your daughter’s future.

 

Lakshmi- The goddess overseeing wealth, fortune, and overall prosperity.

 

Shreya- Marking something that is auspicious.

 

Bhagyashree- One who is blessed and fortunate.

 

Ridhima- Lucky and overflowing with prosperity.

 

Sampada- Denotes wealth, fortune, and prosperity.

 

Haripriya- Brings fortune as the beloved of Lord Vishnu. 

 

Padma- A name for Goddess Lakshmi, an emblem of fortune. 

 

Shrilakshmi- Governs good fortune and wealth.

 

Mangala- Lucky, auspicious, and fortunate.

 

Vibhuti-  Refers to prosperity and other glory as well as good fortune.

 

Bhavya- Lucky, auspicious, and grand. 

 

Kalyani- Fortunate, blessed, and auspicious.

 

Riddhima- Fortunate, wealthy, and prosperous. 

 

Sriya- Prosperity, auspiciousness, and fortune. 

 

Saubhagya- Fortune, good luck. 

 

Subhadra- Auspicious and fortunate; the sister of Lord Krishna.

 

Padmini- Lotus, a symbol of fortune and Goddess Lakshmi.

 

Saanvi- Meaning Goddess Lakshmi, associated with luck and auspiciousness.

 

Rajashree- Having royal fortune and prosperity.

 

Bhavisha- this name brings fortune, destiny, and the future.

 

Shubhita- it is very auspicious, blessed, and fortunate.

 

Shubhi- This name is lucky and auspicious, bringing good fortune.

Names are not just for calling, but it is a blessing and a lifelong companion. By selecting an accurate name that indicates luck, fortune, and auspiciousness, you are wishing your baby girl a positive life and one of positivity, happiness, and prosperity. From well-known classics such as Lakshmi and Shreya, to some modern and unique suggestions such as Shubhi, all names involve luck from Hindu culture. Whatever name you choose, may you find joy and endless blessings for your little girl as she embarks on her life path.

