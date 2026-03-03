Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune

Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune

A Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon. This can only happen on a full moon night (Purnima). Scientifically, it is a natural celestial event. In Hindu tradition, however, it also carries mythological and spiritual significance. Read more for Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs.

Lunar Eclipse (Photo: X)
Lunar Eclipse (Photo: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 3, 2026 17:25:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune

A Chandra Grahan, or lunar eclipse, is a fascinating astronomical event that has both scientific importance and deep cultural and spiritual meaning—especially in India. Let’s explore what it is, why it happens, and how it is observed.

A Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon. This can only happen on a full moon night (Purnima). Scientifically, it is a natural celestial event. In Hindu tradition, however, it also carries mythological and spiritual significance.

1. Is it safe to watch Chandra Grahan?

You Might Be Interested In

Yes, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to view with naked eyes. No protective glasses are required.

2. Why does the Moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse?

The red color appears due to Earth’s atmosphere scattering shorter (blue) wavelengths of sunlight and allowing longer (red) wavelengths to pass through.

3. How often does Chandra Grahan occur?

Lunar eclipses occur about 2–5 times a year, but total lunar eclipses are less frequent.

4. Can we eat during Chandra Grahan?

Scientifically, yes. There is no harm in eating. However, some people follow traditional beliefs and avoid food during the eclipse.

5. Why are pregnant women advised to stay indoors?

This is a traditional belief in some cultures. Scientifically, there is no proven harmful effect of a lunar eclipse on pregnancy.

6. What should be done after the eclipse?

Traditionally:

  • Take a bath
  • Clean the house
  • Offer prayers
  • Scientifically, no special action is required.

7. What is the difference between Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan?

A solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun. A lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the Moon.

8. What Pregnant women should do?

  • Follow your doctor’s advice.
  • Maintain your normal routine.
  • Stay stress-free.
  • Eat properly and stay hydrated.
  • Stay indoors.

9. Can we play Holi with colours during Chandra Grahan?

During this time, performing religious rituals, cooking, eating, and celebrating are traditionally avoided. Because the Sutak Kaal on March 3 begins in the morning (at 09:39 AM), traditional guidelines suggest avoiding playing Holi with colors while the Sutak and Grahan are active.

10. Can we sleep during Chandra Grahan?

As per science, you can safely sleep during a Chandra Grahan, or lunar eclipse, without any health risks tied to myths. Some traditions reportedly advise against it due to beliefs about toxic lunar rays or pollution (dosha), but science debunks these concerns

Dos and Dont’s To Follow During Chandra Grahan 2026

Dos During Chandra Grahan

1. Chant Mantras and Pray

Many people spend time chanting mantras, reading sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita, or meditating during the eclipse. This period is considered spiritually powerful.

2. Take a Bath Before and After the Eclipse

A ritual bath before and after the eclipse is believed to purify the body and mind.

3. Sprinkle Gangajal or Clean Water

After the eclipse ends, people often sprinkle Gangajal or clean water around the home for purification.

4. Stay Calm and Reflective

Engage in meditation, prayer, or quiet reflection instead of regular routine activities.

5. Remain Indoors

Traditionally, people prefer to stay indoors during the eclipse period, especially during Sutak Kaal.

6. Perform Charity After the Eclipse

Donating food, clothes, or money after the eclipse is considered auspicious.

Don’ts During Chandra Grahan

1. Avoid Eating During the Eclipse

Many people avoid consuming food during the eclipse. Food prepared before the eclipse is often discarded afterward.

2. Do Not Use Sharp Objects

Using knives, scissors, needles, or cutting items is traditionally discouraged.

3. Avoid Sleeping

Sleeping during the eclipse is believed to be inauspicious in some traditions.

4. Do Not Start New or Auspicious Work

Important events such as weddings, housewarmings, business launches, or new ventures are usually avoided.

5. Avoid Touching Idols or Sacred Plants

Home temple idols may be covered, and touching sacred plants like Tulsi is traditionally avoided.

6. Avoid Unnecessary Travel

Many prefer not to travel during the eclipse period.

ALSO READ:  Chandra Grahan 2026: Will The Blood Moon Disrupt Your Sleep And Well-Being?

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 5:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chandra Grahan 2026chandra grahan dateChandra Grahan FAQsChandra Grahan timedos and donts for Chandra Grahanlunar eclipse 2026Tips for pregnant ladies in Chandra Grahan

RELATED News

New Delhi YMCA Organizes Cyclothon 3.0: 180 Riders Pedal for a Pollution-Free Environment

Chandra Grahan 2026: Will The Blood Moon Disrupt Your Sleep And Well-Being?

Aditya Dhar And Team Dhurandhar Shine Bright At Iconic Gold Awards 2026

3 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Education & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Want to View the ‘Blood Moon’ with the Naked Eye? Check State-Wise Timings and the Correct Way to Watch ‘Chandra Grahan’

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub

Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune

Will Petrol And Diesel Prices Increase In India As Middle East War Rages? Check What Government Sources Said About Oil In Reserve

IAEA Confirms Damage To Entrance Buildings At Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Site, Says No Radiological Risk Expected Amid Ongoing US-Israel War

Agniveer Vayu Application Reopened By IAF; Know Eligibility, Age Limit, And Last Date To Apply

‘Bollywood Really Sucks In Fake Hair Department’: Netizens Slam Rs. 400 Crore Ramayana As Ranbir Kapoor’s Rumoured First Look Wearing A Wig Gets Leaked

Who Is Sanjay Bhatia? BJP Names Former Karnal MP And Senior Party Leader As Rajya Sabha Candidate From Haryana For March 16 Elections

Tata Tiago EV Facelift To Arrive Soon: Updated Exterior, New Alloy Wheels And Improved Battery, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

‘How Can Elon Musk Ban Porn?’ Internet In Shock After 18+ Users In India On X Report Restricted Access, Unable To Surf Adult Content

UPSC CSE 2025 Final Merit List To Be Released on this Date; Here’s How to Check the Result

Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune
Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune
Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune
Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune

QUICK LINKS