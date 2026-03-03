Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune

A Chandra Grahan, or lunar eclipse, is a fascinating astronomical event that has both scientific importance and deep cultural and spiritual meaning—especially in India. Let’s explore what it is, why it happens, and how it is observed.

A Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon. This can only happen on a full moon night (Purnima). Scientifically, it is a natural celestial event. In Hindu tradition, however, it also carries mythological and spiritual significance.

1. Is it safe to watch Chandra Grahan?

Yes, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to view with naked eyes. No protective glasses are required.

2. Why does the Moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse?

The red color appears due to Earth’s atmosphere scattering shorter (blue) wavelengths of sunlight and allowing longer (red) wavelengths to pass through.

3. How often does Chandra Grahan occur?

Lunar eclipses occur about 2–5 times a year, but total lunar eclipses are less frequent.

4. Can we eat during Chandra Grahan?

Scientifically, yes. There is no harm in eating. However, some people follow traditional beliefs and avoid food during the eclipse.

5. Why are pregnant women advised to stay indoors?

This is a traditional belief in some cultures. Scientifically, there is no proven harmful effect of a lunar eclipse on pregnancy.

6. What should be done after the eclipse?

Traditionally:

Take a bath

Clean the house

Offer prayers

Scientifically, no special action is required.

7. What is the difference between Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan?

A solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun. A lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the Moon.

8. What Pregnant women should do?

Follow your doctor’s advice.

Maintain your normal routine.

Stay stress-free.

Eat properly and stay hydrated.

Stay indoors.

9. Can we play Holi with colours during Chandra Grahan?

During this time, performing religious rituals, cooking, eating, and celebrating are traditionally avoided. Because the Sutak Kaal on March 3 begins in the morning (at 09:39 AM), traditional guidelines suggest avoiding playing Holi with colors while the Sutak and Grahan are active.

10. Can we sleep during Chandra Grahan?

As per science, you can safely sleep during a Chandra Grahan, or lunar eclipse, without any health risks tied to myths. Some traditions reportedly advise against it due to beliefs about toxic lunar rays or pollution (dosha), but science debunks these concerns

Dos and Dont’s To Follow During Chandra Grahan 2026

Dos During Chandra Grahan

1. Chant Mantras and Pray

Many people spend time chanting mantras, reading sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita, or meditating during the eclipse. This period is considered spiritually powerful.

2. Take a Bath Before and After the Eclipse

A ritual bath before and after the eclipse is believed to purify the body and mind.

3. Sprinkle Gangajal or Clean Water

After the eclipse ends, people often sprinkle Gangajal or clean water around the home for purification.

4. Stay Calm and Reflective

Engage in meditation, prayer, or quiet reflection instead of regular routine activities.

5. Remain Indoors

Traditionally, people prefer to stay indoors during the eclipse period, especially during Sutak Kaal.

6. Perform Charity After the Eclipse

Donating food, clothes, or money after the eclipse is considered auspicious.

Don’ts During Chandra Grahan

1. Avoid Eating During the Eclipse

Many people avoid consuming food during the eclipse. Food prepared before the eclipse is often discarded afterward.

2. Do Not Use Sharp Objects

Using knives, scissors, needles, or cutting items is traditionally discouraged.

3. Avoid Sleeping

Sleeping during the eclipse is believed to be inauspicious in some traditions.

4. Do Not Start New or Auspicious Work

Important events such as weddings, housewarmings, business launches, or new ventures are usually avoided.

5. Avoid Touching Idols or Sacred Plants

Home temple idols may be covered, and touching sacred plants like Tulsi is traditionally avoided.

6. Avoid Unnecessary Travel

Many prefer not to travel during the eclipse period.

ALSO READ: Chandra Grahan 2026: Will The Blood Moon Disrupt Your Sleep And Well-Being?