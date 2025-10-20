Diwali 2025: Complete Guide To Laxmi Aarti, 6 Powerful Mantras For Wealth & Prosperity

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated today on October 20, 2025. The festival is marked by prayers, the lighting of diyas, decorating homes, and, most significantly, performing Lakshmi Puja during the evening hours. This sacred ritual is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and well-being into households, making the timing of the puja particularly significant.

This year, with Amavasya closely aligning with the puja muhurat, astrologers have confirmed October 20 as the most suitable day to perform the ritual.

Diwali 2025 and Amavasya Tithi

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated every year on Kartik Amavasya, the new moon night marking the end of the harvest season.

In 2025, Kartik Amavasya begins on October 20 at 3:44 PM and concludes on October 21 at 5:54 PM. Since both Pradosh Kaal and Nishita Kaal fall on October 20, astrologers have declared this date to be the most auspicious for the evening Lakshmi Puja rituals.

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

The timing of Lakshmi Puja holds immense importance during Diwali. Devotees prepare for the ceremony by thoroughly cleaning their homes, decorating entrances with rangoli, and setting up the puja area with idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and other deities.

According to astrological calculations cited in a Times of India report, the most auspicious window for performing Lakshmi Puja in 2025 is:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

This one-hour-ten-minute period aligns with the evening Pradosh Kaal, a time traditionally dedicated to important religious observances.

Performing Lakshmi Puja during this muhurat is believed to invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, happiness, and prosperity. The rituals include lighting diyas around the home, chanting mantras, and making offerings to the deities.

Laxmi Puja Mantras to Chant During Diwali

Devotees often recite specific mantras during Dhanteras and Diwali to seek divine blessings. Here are the key chants:

Lakshmi Beej Mantra

“Om Shreem Maha Lakshmiyei Namah”

Meaning: I bow to the supreme Goddess Lakshmi, the source of abundance and prosperity.

Maha Lakshmi Mantra

“Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Shreem Siddha Lakshmi Namah”

Meaning: I bow to Goddess Lakshmi, who grants blessings and success.

Ashta Lakshmi Mantra

“Om Mahalakshmi Namo Namah, Om Vishnupriye Namo Namah,

Om Dhan Pradayai Namo Namah, Om Jishvashrayai Namo Namah”

Meaning: I bow repeatedly to Mahalakshmi, the beloved of Lord Vishnu, the giver of wealth and sustenance.

Lakshmi Gayatri Mantra

“Om Maha Lakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi,

Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat”

Meaning: We meditate on Mahalakshmi, consort of Lord Vishnu. May she illuminate our minds.

Dhan Lakshmi Mantra

“Om Hreem Shreem Kleem Dhan Lakshmi Namah”

Meaning: I bow to Goddess Dhan Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and abundance.

Mahalakshmi Mantra

“Om Shrim Hreem Shrim Kamle Kamlalaye Prasid Prasidh

Om Shrim Hreem Shrim Mahalakshmayai Namah..!!”

Meaning: With devotion, I call upon Mahalakshmi, the goddess of lotuses. Please bless me with wealth, success, and spiritual growth.

