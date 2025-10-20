LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Diwali 2025: Complete Guide To Laxmi Aarti, 6 Powerful Mantras For Wealth & Prosperity

Diwali 2025: Complete Guide To Laxmi Aarti, 6 Powerful Mantras For Wealth & Prosperity

Diwali 2025, the festival of lights, is being celebrated today, October 20, with grandeur and devotion. This year’s Lakshmi Puja holds special significance as Kartik Amavasya coincides with the evening muhurat. Devotees across India are performing rituals to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, peace, and prosperity.

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja on Oct 20: Know Amavasya tithi, exact puja muhurat, rituals, mantras, and auspicious timings. Photo: X.
Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja on Oct 20: Know Amavasya tithi, exact puja muhurat, rituals, mantras, and auspicious timings. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 20, 2025 19:47:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diwali 2025: Complete Guide To Laxmi Aarti, 6 Powerful Mantras For Wealth & Prosperity

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated  today on October 20, 2025. The festival is marked by prayers, the lighting of diyas, decorating homes, and, most significantly, performing Lakshmi Puja during the evening hours. This sacred ritual is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and well-being into households, making the timing of the puja particularly significant.

This year, with Amavasya closely aligning with the puja muhurat, astrologers have confirmed October 20 as the most suitable day to perform the ritual.

Diwali 2025 and Amavasya Tithi

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated every year on Kartik Amavasya, the new moon night marking the end of the harvest season.

In 2025, Kartik Amavasya begins on October 20 at 3:44 PM and concludes on October 21 at 5:54 PM. Since both Pradosh Kaal and Nishita Kaal fall on October 20, astrologers have declared this date to be the most auspicious for the evening Lakshmi Puja rituals.

Also Read: Happy Diwali 2025 LIVE Updates: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Timings For Diwali 2025

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

The timing of Lakshmi Puja holds immense importance during Diwali. Devotees prepare for the ceremony by thoroughly cleaning their homes, decorating entrances with rangoli, and setting up the puja area with idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and other deities.

According to astrological calculations cited in a Times of India report, the most auspicious window for performing Lakshmi Puja in 2025 is:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

This one-hour-ten-minute period aligns with the evening Pradosh Kaal, a time traditionally dedicated to important religious observances.

Performing Lakshmi Puja during this muhurat is believed to invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, happiness, and prosperity. The rituals include lighting diyas around the home, chanting mantras, and making offerings to the deities.

Laxmi Puja Mantras to Chant During Diwali

Devotees often recite specific mantras during Dhanteras and Diwali to seek divine blessings. Here are the key chants:

Lakshmi Beej Mantra

“Om Shreem Maha Lakshmiyei Namah”
Meaning: I bow to the supreme Goddess Lakshmi, the source of abundance and prosperity.

Maha Lakshmi Mantra

“Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Shreem Siddha Lakshmi Namah”
Meaning: I bow to Goddess Lakshmi, who grants blessings and success.

Ashta Lakshmi Mantra

“Om Mahalakshmi Namo Namah, Om Vishnupriye Namo Namah,
Om Dhan Pradayai Namo Namah, Om Jishvashrayai Namo Namah”
Meaning: I bow repeatedly to Mahalakshmi, the beloved of Lord Vishnu, the giver of wealth and sustenance.

Lakshmi Gayatri Mantra

“Om Maha Lakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi,
Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat”
Meaning: We meditate on Mahalakshmi, consort of Lord Vishnu. May she illuminate our minds.

Dhan Lakshmi Mantra

“Om Hreem Shreem Kleem Dhan Lakshmi Namah”
Meaning: I bow to Goddess Dhan Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and abundance.

Mahalakshmi Mantra

“Om Shrim Hreem Shrim Kamle Kamlalaye Prasid Prasidh
Om Shrim Hreem Shrim Mahalakshmayai Namah..!!”
Meaning: With devotion, I call upon Mahalakshmi, the goddess of lotuses. Please bless me with wealth, success, and spiritual growth.

Also Read: Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Do’s And Don’ts, Puja Timing, Rituals And Celebration Guide

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 7:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Diwali 2025india newsLakshmi Pujalakshmi puja mantrasLakshmi Puja muhurat

RELATED News

How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi’s Polluted Air

Happy Diwali: 20 Mythology Inspired Deepawali Greetings To Share With Your Friends And Family On WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram

Diwali Special! Best Gemini Prompts For Girls On Diwali, With Sassy Sarees And Balcony Crackers

Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali

Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Best Wishes, Greetings And Messages For WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram For Loved Ones

LATEST NEWS

Dollar wavers with politics, credit risks and trade tensions in focus

UPDATE 3-Colombia recalls US ambassador after Trump's tariff threat, drug remarks

Exclusive-Instagram shows more ‘eating disorder adjacent’ content to vulnerable teens, internal Meta research shows

"We want to display our qualities", says Leverkusen's Hjulmand ahead of PSG clash

Prague bans shared e-scooters from 2026 over 'chaos' on sidewalks

Kering sells beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.7 billion as de Meo trims debt

Blind patients able to read again thanks to pioneering device

Benfica train ahead of Newcastle Champions League match

Diwali 2025: Complete Guide To Laxmi Aarti, 6 Powerful Mantras For Wealth & Prosperity

What is the Prima device and how does it work?

Diwali 2025: Complete Guide To Laxmi Aarti, 6 Powerful Mantras For Wealth & Prosperity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Diwali 2025: Complete Guide To Laxmi Aarti, 6 Powerful Mantras For Wealth & Prosperity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Diwali 2025: Complete Guide To Laxmi Aarti, 6 Powerful Mantras For Wealth & Prosperity
Diwali 2025: Complete Guide To Laxmi Aarti, 6 Powerful Mantras For Wealth & Prosperity
Diwali 2025: Complete Guide To Laxmi Aarti, 6 Powerful Mantras For Wealth & Prosperity
Diwali 2025: Complete Guide To Laxmi Aarti, 6 Powerful Mantras For Wealth & Prosperity
QUICK LINKS