No Love, No Sex: What Is Friendship Marriage And Why Young Couples Are Choosing It

Modern relationships in countries like China and Japan are evolving, with a growing number of young people opting for an unconventional arrangement known as Friendship Marriage. Unlike traditional marriages or marriages of convenience, this model emphasizes companionship without romantic or physical intimacy.

What is Friendship Marriage?

Friendship Marriage, as the name suggests, involves two individuals who are legally married and may even have children together, but consciously choose to forgo physical or romantic intimacy. Couples in such arrangements often explore alternative methods, such as artificial insemination, if they wish to have children.

According to Colorus, an agency specializing in friendship marriages, roughly 500 people in Japan have entered such unions since 2015. The agency says that couples typically discuss a wide range of topics before formalizing their marriage, including meal preferences, interests, expenses, and parenting styles. The goal is to establish a compatible partnership simillar to that of roommates, without the romantic components of traditional marriage.

Who Chooses Friendship Marriages?

Data indicates that most individuals entering Friendship Marriages have above-average incomes and are often asexual or homosexual. Many are motivated by a desire for long-term companionship rather than conventional marriage, which involves emotional and physical intimacy and financial interdependence.

Zhao Li, a marriage lawyer, describes the concept succinctly, “More than friends, less than lovers.”

Couples are legally recognized as spouses, often live together while maintaining separate bedrooms, and retain the freedom to date others. When having children, adoption or artificial insemination are common choices.

How Friendship Marriages Are Planned

Couples in Friendship Marriages engage in thorough discussions before tying the knot. Everyday logistics such as meal routines, financial responsibilities, and household management are carefully negotiated. Despite the absence of romantic involvement, Colorus reports that approximately 80 percent of these couples report a contented life, with many successfully raising children.

Research shows that individuals drawn to Friendship Marriages are typically around 32.5 years old, financially secure, and highly educated. The arrangement appeals not only to asexual and homosexual individuals but also to heterosexuals who feel disillusioned with traditional marital expectations.

