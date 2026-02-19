LIVE TV
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Isha Koppikar: These Bollywood Divas Ruled The Power Dressing At Its Finest

These Bollywood powerhouses prove that the modern pantsuit is far from uniform. It's a canvas for personal style and confidence.

Bollywood's leading ladies are proving that a well-tailored suit is the ultimate armor of confidence (Photo credit: ig)
Bollywood's leading ladies are proving that a well-tailored suit is the ultimate armor of confidence (Photo credit: ig)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: February 19, 2026 15:42:06 IST

Power dressing has evolved from boardroom basics to a bold fashion statement, and Bollywood’s leading ladies are proving that a well-tailored suit is the ultimate armor of confidence. From classic monochromes to daring colour choices, these divas demonstrate that commanding attention can be done wearing power suits and striking power poses! Here’s how five of Bollywood’s most influential women are mastering the art of power dressing with pantsuits that mean business, and also turn heads.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Classic Navy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Classic Navy (Photo credit: ig)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Classic Navy (Photo credit: ig)

Aishwarya channels timeless sophistication in a navy blue double-breasted suit, paired with a crisp white shirt. The structured silhouette and wide-leg trousers create an elongated frame, while a long gold chain as an accessory, adds a touch of luxe. This look of Ash, embodies corporate elegance with a regal twist, proving that the classics never go out of style.

Sushmita Sen in Monochrome Drama

Sushmita Sen in Monochrome Drama (Photo credit: ig)

Sushmita Sen in Monochrome Drama (Photo credit: ig)

Sushmita makes a striking statement in a black suit with a dramatic white contrast collars that plunges into a deep V-neck. The double-breasted design and wide-leg pants exude old Hollywood glamour and power, with a contemporary edge. Her sleek top knot and statement rings complete this bold look that’s perfect for making an unforgettable entrance. This is power dressing with theatrical flair, at its finest!.

Isha Koppikar in Hot Pink Velvet

Isha Koppikar in Hot Pink Velvet (Photo credit: ig)

Isha Koppikar in Hot Pink Velvet (Photo credit: ig)

Isha proves that power dressing can be playful in a head-to-toe hot pink crushed velvet suit. The textured fabric catches the light beautifully, while the oversized blazer and matching trousers create a bold, fashion-forward silhouette, perfectly matching Isha’s bold persona. Speaking at an event, she demonstrates that power suits can transition seamlessly from business meetings to evening occasions with the right styling and attitude.

Malaika Arora in Fiery Red

Malaika Arora in Fiery Red (Photo credit: ig)

Malaika Arora in Fiery Red (Photo credit: ig)

Malaika turns up the heat in a deep yet vibrant red suit that radiates confidence and energy. The shawl collar blazer adds a unique detail to this striking ensemble, while the coordinating trousers in the same bold hue create a cohesive, eye-catching look. Paired with metallic pumps and bun updo, this outfit proves that stepping outside neutral territory can be the ultimate power move.

Yami Gautam in Butter Yellow

Yami Gautam in Butter Yellow (Photo credit: ig)

Yami Gautam in Butter Yellow (Photo credit: ig)

Yami brings a refreshing softness to power dressing in an oversized butter yellow suit. The relaxed fit blazer and coordinated trousers create an effortlessly chic ensemble, that’s both approachable and authoritative. Her slicked-back ponytail and minimal jewelry keep the focus on the suit’s beautiful pastel shade, showing that power dressing doesn’t always need to be in dark, serious tones, solid tones and one can have fun with it.

These Bollywood powerhouses prove that the modern pantsuit is far from uniform. It’s a canvas for personal style and confidence. Whether you’re drawn to timeless classics or soft pastels, the key to power dressing lies in owning your look with conviction.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 3:42 PM IST
