From Karnataka to Paris: Is Louis Vuitton’s Flower Motif Inspired by a 12th-Century Karnataka Temple? Travel Influencer’s Viral Claim Sparks Debate

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > From Karnataka to Paris: Is Louis Vuitton’s Flower Motif Inspired by a 12th-Century Karnataka Temple? Travel Influencer’s Viral Claim Sparks Debate

From Karnataka to Paris: Is Louis Vuitton’s Flower Motif Inspired by a 12th-Century Karnataka Temple? Travel Influencer’s Viral Claim Sparks Debate

Australian travel influencer Liam Richards recently suggested that the renowned four-petal flower motif of Louis Vuitton may trace its origins to India.

Australian travel influencer Liam Richards recently suggested that the renowned four-petal flower motif of Louis Vuitton may trace its origins to India. (Photo credit: ig)
Australian travel influencer Liam Richards recently suggested that the renowned four-petal flower motif of Louis Vuitton may trace its origins to India. (Photo credit: ig)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: February 24, 2026 14:22:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Karnataka to Paris: Is Louis Vuitton’s Flower Motif Inspired by a 12th-Century Karnataka Temple? Travel Influencer’s Viral Claim Sparks Debate

Louis Vuitton bags, trunks, and custom designs are instantly identifiable thanks to the brand’s signature monogram. The emblem carries a rich and distinctive history, and the fashion house celebrated 130 years of the iconic motif on January 11 this year.

Australian travel influencer Liam Richards recently suggested that the renowned four-petal flower motif of Louis Vuitton may trace its origins to India. While visiting Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, he claimed to have found a strikingly similar motif carved into the 12th-century structure.

You Might Be Interested In

In a YouTube video documenting his trip, Richards explored the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and was commissioned by Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana. Located along the banks of the Yagachi River, the temple is said to have taken 103 years to complete.

Clearly impressed by the intricate craftsmanship, Richards described the detailing as “out of this world,” adding that he struggled to find words to capture its brilliance.

Later in the video, he drew attention to what he believed was a notable link to the luxury brand. Zooming in on a sculpted figure wearing a belt-like garment, he pointed out a four-petal floral design that closely resembles Louis Vuitton’s famous symbol.

Claiming a “groundbreaking” discovery, Richards remarked that he had uncovered the origin of the brand’s little flower emblem—suggesting it was carved in stone a thousand years ago and that ancient Indian artisans were never credited.

The video quickly went viral, with many viewers praising the observation, while others debated whether global luxury labels have historically drawn inspiration from Indian art without proper acknowledgment.

ALSO READ: 

VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 2:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BelurKarnataka TempleLouis VuittonTravel Influencerviral video

RELATED News

Bhramari Pranayama To Reduce Stress And Anxiety: Proper Techniques To Change Its Impact On Brain

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Ramadan 2026: Sehri, Iftar Dua To Recite While Keeping And Breaking Your Fast, Know The Correct Niyat, Meaning In English

Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Outlines India’s AI Priorities for Manufacturing Engineering Technology (MET) at Strategic Convening of Industry and Academia

EKAM X Bright Leaf: A Community-Focused Design Milestone in Velimela

LATEST NEWS

AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Beth Mooney’s 76 Guides Australia Women To 6-Wicket Win Over India In Brisbane

Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Net Worth, Salary, Luxury Cars, Mansions, Private Jet — Who Is More Richer?

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Who Was El Tuli? El Mencho’s Possible Successor Shot Dead By Mexican Forces While He Was Trying To Flee

Viral Baby Monkey Punch Has Found A Friend And Protector – ‘Go-Chan’, Who Also Once Faced Abandonment In A Circus – Watch

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Galgotias University’s Viral Professor Neha Singh Gets Rap Song Tribute After China Robodog Row At AI Summit – WATCH

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

From Karnataka to Paris: Is Louis Vuitton’s Flower Motif Inspired by a 12th-Century Karnataka Temple? Travel Influencer’s Viral Claim Sparks Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Karnataka to Paris: Is Louis Vuitton’s Flower Motif Inspired by a 12th-Century Karnataka Temple? Travel Influencer’s Viral Claim Sparks Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Karnataka to Paris: Is Louis Vuitton’s Flower Motif Inspired by a 12th-Century Karnataka Temple? Travel Influencer’s Viral Claim Sparks Debate
From Karnataka to Paris: Is Louis Vuitton’s Flower Motif Inspired by a 12th-Century Karnataka Temple? Travel Influencer’s Viral Claim Sparks Debate
From Karnataka to Paris: Is Louis Vuitton’s Flower Motif Inspired by a 12th-Century Karnataka Temple? Travel Influencer’s Viral Claim Sparks Debate
From Karnataka to Paris: Is Louis Vuitton’s Flower Motif Inspired by a 12th-Century Karnataka Temple? Travel Influencer’s Viral Claim Sparks Debate

QUICK LINKS