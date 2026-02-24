From Karnataka to Paris: Is Louis Vuitton’s Flower Motif Inspired by a 12th-Century Karnataka Temple? Travel Influencer’s Viral Claim Sparks Debate

Louis Vuitton bags, trunks, and custom designs are instantly identifiable thanks to the brand’s signature monogram. The emblem carries a rich and distinctive history, and the fashion house celebrated 130 years of the iconic motif on January 11 this year.

Australian travel influencer Liam Richards recently suggested that the renowned four-petal flower motif of Louis Vuitton may trace its origins to India. While visiting Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, he claimed to have found a strikingly similar motif carved into the 12th-century structure.

In a YouTube video documenting his trip, Richards explored the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and was commissioned by Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana. Located along the banks of the Yagachi River, the temple is said to have taken 103 years to complete.

Clearly impressed by the intricate craftsmanship, Richards described the detailing as “out of this world,” adding that he struggled to find words to capture its brilliance.

Later in the video, he drew attention to what he believed was a notable link to the luxury brand. Zooming in on a sculpted figure wearing a belt-like garment, he pointed out a four-petal floral design that closely resembles Louis Vuitton’s famous symbol.

Claiming a “groundbreaking” discovery, Richards remarked that he had uncovered the origin of the brand’s little flower emblem—suggesting it was carved in stone a thousand years ago and that ancient Indian artisans were never credited.

The video quickly went viral, with many viewers praising the observation, while others debated whether global luxury labels have historically drawn inspiration from Indian art without proper acknowledgment.