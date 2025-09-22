LIVE TV
Happy Navratri 2025: Share These Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes And Messages With Loved Ones From September 22

Happy Navratri 2025: Share These Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes And Messages With Loved Ones From September 22

Celebrate Navratri 2025 starting September 22 with heartfelt wishes, quotes, and messages. Honor Goddess Durga, rejoice in the victory of good over evil, and share blessings, joy, and prosperity with family and friends during these nine vibrant and auspicious days.

Happy Navratri 2025: Wishes, Quotes & Messages to Share with Loved Ones (Pc: X)
Happy Navratri 2025: Wishes, Quotes & Messages to Share with Loved Ones (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 22, 2025 09:46:19 IST

The festival of nine days, known as Navratri, which honors the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga is a period of serious spiritual value and colorful celebrations all over India. The very air is full of piety, the harmonious beat of Garba and Dandiya, and the closeness of the combined traditions as we usher in the auspicious season on September 22, 2025. The festival is a sign of good overcoming evil and glorifies the divine feminine power which safeguards and gives life.

It is a time to purify our souls, revive our spirits and bring the family and friends together in the happy celebrations. The nine days are characterized by fasting, prayers, cultural shows and summed up in Dussehra which means the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. Now, when the celebrations are starting, we should take some time to send warm wishes and greetings to the people we love around us, and spread the light and the good feelings of this wonderful festival.

Navratri Wishes and Quotes

The Navratri is all about sharing happiness and blessings. Even an ordinary and sincere message makes a big difference. These are the personal touching messages that you can send to your family and friends:

  • Wish you all the blessings of the nine days of Navratri. Happy Navratri!

  • Have a happy Navratri and the family. May the Goddess of the great vehicle May Maa Durga bring you eternal blessings.

  • We should rejoice in the triumph of good over evil. May this Navratri mark the beginning of a new and successful life to you.

  • Sharing the Navratri spirit. May the goddess favor you with power and bravery and wisdom.

  • Happy Navratri! May the season of the feast bring new expectations and possibilities to your life.

Navratri Messages to Share

Sending a good message will express your good intentions. These are some of the best messages that can be sent to the loved ones:

  • May Maya Maa Durga grant you her most beautiful blessings. May your Navratri be a very happy and successful one in 2025

  • May all your desires come to pass and may you be blessed with good health, happiness and prosperity in this Navratri. Subh Navratri!

  • Allow the one divine power of Maa Durga to shield you off all the dangers and bring peace and harmony in your life. Happy Navratri!

  • This is a very good year, and we hope our prosperous year of new opportunities and success. May all my wishes of Happy Navratri to you and your family.

  • May the blessings of the gods of Maa Durga be a blessing to you with all the love, joy and happiness you have ever deserved. Have a wonderful Navratri!

Tags: Happy Navratri Wishesnavratri 2025Navratri MessagesNavratri Quotes

Happy Navratri 2025: Share These Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes And Messages With Loved Ones From September 22

QUICK LINKS