How to wear the cape coat trend

Here’s how to style it without looking like a superhero. London (PA Media/dpa) – The cape has made a somewhat surprising return. It was creeping into the trend cycle last autumn/winter, with scarf coats and exaggerated coat collars, but this year ponchos and capes are undeniably trending. On the runways, from Burberry to Toteme, the style once reserved for superheroes and aristocrats is now back. The appeal lies in its duality – a cape can be both formal and free-flowing, and doesn’t cling nor restrict. “Capes have this timeless elegance that feels both dramatic and effortless,” explains image consultant and personal stylist Oriona Robb. “It has presence but moves beautifully with the body, which fits with today’s more fluid and relaxed approach to formal dressing.” It’s that sense of movement that gives the cape its allure. But how do you wear one without feeling like you’re channelling Superman? Start simple If you’re new to the trend, the secret is to start small. “Start with something structured and neutral, like a classic camel or black cape coat,” says Robb. “Pair it with your existing wardrobe and an outfit you already feel comfortable in – jeans, tailored trousers or a good-fitting dress. “A cape elevates even the simplest outfit, so you don’t need to overhaul your style to wear one well.” If you’re wanting something even more subtle, start with a caped cardigan instead of jumping straight into outerwear. Throw it over straight leg denim and boots, and it evokes the bohemian Chloe runways. Keep the shape in check Capes have drama built in, so getting the proportion right is everything. Robb says that you don’t want to compete with the fabric; you want to frame it. “Because a cape already has volume, the key is keeping the rest of the look clean and fitted,” she explains. “Slim trousers, pencil skirts or a close-cut knit underneath will balance the shape beautifully. “Think of the cape as the focal point and let everything else support it.” This means fabrics are just as important as shape so as to not swamp your outfit. A slim roll neck, A-line jeans and heeled boots will help balance the top-heavy silhouette. Focus on texture, not trends Fabric and finish make all the difference when it comes to statement pieces like capes. “This autumn and winter, textured wool and cashmere are at the forefront, often in soft neutrals like mocha mousse – the colour of the year – charcoal and black,” Robb says. “Houndstooth and heritage checks adds that more traditional, luxurious look […] minimal details like subtle piping or elegant buttons keep the look refined but interesting.” In other words: skip the embellishment and let the craftsmanship do the talking. A trench-inspired cape coat or a structured shawl in thick wool or cashmere seem to be the leading textures this season. How to make it an investment The right cape should be an anchor piece that earns its place in your wardrobe season after season. “I’d choose a tailored, structured cape in a timeless shade that suits your wardrobe,” says Robb. “Something tailored instead of slouchy is the most versatile cut and will work with both casual and formal looks. “Style it with a slim trainers or Mary Jane pumps for day, then add heels or boots and bold accessories for evening. “A well-cut cape can carry you through many seasons without ever feeling dated,” she says. The trick to wearing the trend is to find a cape that works with your most-worn wardrobe pieces. If you tend to wear more jeans and slouchy shirts, opt for a knitted, boho-inspired cape. If you wear smarter knits and sharper lines, go for a tailored trench or wool cape. The following information is not intended for publication dpa pa arw

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)