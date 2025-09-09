LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week

Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week

Imagine working just four days a week! In this unique country, reduced work hours balance productivity and personal life. Citizens enjoy more leisure, family time, and reduced stress while maintaining efficiency. The model sparks global discussions on flexible working systems, redefining modern work culture and inspiring other nations to rethink traditional employment structures for healthier lifestyles.

Workers went from working 40 hours a week to a 35–36-hour week, without a pay cut. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
Workers went from working 40 hours a week to a 35–36-hour week, without a pay cut. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 9, 2025 17:38:59 IST

Imagine working just four days a week! In this unique country, reduced work hours balance productivity and personal life. Citizens enjoy more leisure, family time, and reduced stress while maintaining efficiency. The model sparks global discussions on flexible working systems, redefining modern work culture and inspiring other nations to rethink traditional employment structures for healthier lifestyles.

Iceland’s Experiment

Iceland started the four-day workweek, running a groundbreaking trial involving 2,500 public sector workers between the years 2015 and 2019.  These workers went from working 40 hours a week to a 35–36-hour week, without a pay cut!  The result was greater productivity, job satisfaction, and well-being for the workers.  About 86% of Iceland’s workforce now has shorter hours or a right to request shorter hours, making the country an example of sustainable reform for work.

Belgium’s Right

In 2022 Belgium made a four-day workweek a legal right for employees. Employees can compress a standard 38-hour workweek into four days without a pay cut, working longer hours on each of the four days as known as compressed workweek.  This flexible policy is meant to support workers’ health and well-being and productivity, is not compulsory and depends on the support of employers.  Furthermore, Belgium has endorsed a “right to disconnect” policy, in response to workplace burnout and the need to create real time off.

Japan’s Cultural Change

In an effort to address labor shortages brought on by stress and gender inequality issues, Japan is institutionalizing a four-day workweek.  Specifically, Tokyo in 2025 is implementing a four-day workweek for public sector employees to better balance work with domestic responsibilities.  The reform also seeks to bolster mental health improvement while encouraging men to contribute to household responsibilities, an issue that is challenged by a tradition of long working hours in Japan.

Trials in Spain, Portugal and Other Countries

Portugal and Spain (and several other countries), have been setting up trials to test shorter hours, for example, companies in Portugal tested four day workweeks with an average of 33 hours in a week. Feedback from employees during the trials indicated an increase in mental health, improvement in overall job satisfaction and maintaining productivity. These trials are part of a global movement fundamentally questioning the redefinitions of work hours and jobs to advance mental health and collective well-being.

Towards a New Way of Working

An international movement toward a four-day work week is emerging that shows rapidly shifting attitude toward productivity and health. The countries currently exploring and trialing shorter work weeks are demonstrating people can be more focused, happy, and be more economically resilient, shaping the future of work around the world.

 

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes. Work culture policies vary by country and region. Readers are advised to consult official labor sources for accurate details on employment structures.

Tags: 3-day work weekcountryflexible workingfour days workingglobal trendslifestylemodern jobsproductivityWork Culture

RELATED News

How To Make Rice Water Ice Cubes For Glass Skin Glow Naturally At Home
7 Natural Plants to Keep Flies Away from Your House Instantly
3 Million Plus Cheaters In India? Here Is India’s Growing Extra Marital App, Free For Women, Allows To…
19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal
Gen Z Women In Mumbai Are Freezing Their Eggs: The New Trend And What It Means

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Punjab, meets affected in Gurdaspur
EU Commissioners to visit India on Sept 12-13 for FTA talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
Nepal: Will Former King Gyanendra Shah Be Next PM? How Rich He Is, His Indian Connection
Three Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Siachen Avalanche, Rescue Efforts Continue
Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week
Is Manoj Bajpayee Upset With Close Friend Anurag Kashyap Over His Anger And Stubbornness? ‘He’s Made Too Many Enemies…’
Nepal Crisis Worsens; Airport Shut Down as Mob Enters Parliament, Major Buildings Torched
Here’s Why NTR Is The Most Admired Actor In Indian Cinema?
Inside the World’s Most Expensive City to Live in 2025
Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week
Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week
Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week
Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week

QUICK LINKS