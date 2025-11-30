LIVE TV
Monaco To Dubai: Explore The Top 10 Cities For Luxury And Elite Living In 2025

Monaco To Dubai: Explore The Top 10 Cities For Luxury And Elite Living In 2025

Monaco, Dubai, Singapore, and other top cities offer the ultra-rich luxury living, tax benefits, global connectivity, elite education, and glamorous lifestyles. Wealthy individuals continue seeking stability, exclusivity, and premium experiences worldwide.

Monaco, Dubai, Singapore, and Zurich top the list of cities offering the ultimate luxury lifestyle. (Photo: Canva)
Monaco, Dubai, Singapore, and Zurich top the list of cities offering the ultimate luxury lifestyle. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 30, 2025 00:07:59 IST

Monaco To Dubai: Explore The Top 10 Cities For Luxury And Elite Living In 2025

In 2025, the world’s wealthiest individuals continue to seek cities that combine luxury, global connectivity, and a high standard of living, according to the latest Julius Baer Global Wealth & Lifestyle Report.

Despite global economic challenges such as trade tensions and higher tariffs, affluent consumers are investing in premium lifestyles that offer safety, exclusivity, and world-class amenities.

Monaco to Dubai: Where the Ultra-Rich Prefer to Live

1. Singapore – The Ultimate Luxury Capital
 For the third consecutive year, Singapore tops the list. Known for its spotless infrastructure, elite education, and cosmopolitan appeal, it remains the preferred destination for luxury living, though the cost of items like cars and designer handbags remains sky-high.

2. London – Europe’s Resurgent Jewel
 London climbs back to second place, offering a blend of financial power, world-class education, and cosmopolitan living. The city remains expensive for private schooling, MBAs, and LASIK procedures, but its global appeal for business and lifestyle continues.

3. Hong Kong – Asia’s Billionaire Magnet
 Despite slipping a spot, Hong Kong remains a financial fortress with low taxes and a thriving family office ecosystem. Luxury items like lawyers’ fees are high, though Champagne remains surprisingly affordable.

4. Monaco – The Billionaires’ Playground
 Monaco dazzles with Riviera glamour, elite real estate, tax-free living, and celebrity neighbors. Property prices and MBA programs are costly, and business-class flights have seen a 30.4% rise, but the exclusivity keeps ultra-wealthy residents coming.

5. Zurich – Discreet Wealth, Premium Living
 Zurich combines low taxes, global connectivity, and top-tier education. While MBAs are expensive, private schooling is comparatively affordable, attracting wealthy families seeking stability and privacy.

6. Shanghai – A Luxury Dining Heaven
 Shanghai remains China’s luxury hub, particularly for fine dining, which is among the most expensive globally. Yet, Champagne and select luxury items remain accessible for the city’s affluent residents.

7. Dubai – The Comeback King
 Dubai re-enters the Top 10, attracting millionaires with low taxes, golden visas, futuristic growth, and glamorous lifestyles. Champagne prices surged 33.6%, but business-class flights remain among the cheapest globally.

8. New York – Luxury in the Big Apple
 New York is famed for the world’s priciest hotel suites, though luxury goods remain relatively affordable thanks to a strong USD, continuing to attract high-net-worth individuals.

9. Paris – The City of Chic Luxury
 The Olympic tourism boom increased hotel-suite prices by 84%, yet Champagne and private school fees remain relatively accessible, keeping Paris on the ultra-rich radar.

10. Milan – Fashion and Affluence
 Milan shines as a luxury fashion hub, with stable luxury prices and some of the world’s cheapest business-class flights, making it an attractive destination for HNWIs.

What This Means for the Ultra-Rich

The report highlights a clear trend: wealthy individuals are prioritizing tax-friendly hubs, global connectivity, political stability, and ultra-luxury experiences. Cities like Monaco, Dubai, Singapore, London, and Zurich are expected to remain the world’s premier luxury capitals through 2026.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 12:07 AM IST
Monaco To Dubai: Explore The Top 10 Cities For Luxury And Elite Living In 2025

