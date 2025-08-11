New Motherhood And Career: The Hidden Struggles Every Working Mom Faces — Here Is What No One Tells You

Being a working mother—especially if you’ve recently embraced motherhood—is nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster. One moment, you’re immersed in the joy of your baby’s smile; the next, you’re rushing to meet deadlines or simply longing for a few minutes of uninterrupted rest. It’s a lot to carry, and you’re not alone in feeling that way.

Balancing professional responsibilities with the demands of a newborn, navigating sleepless nights, and facing the unspoken pressure to “do it all” can be exhausting. The guilt—whether it’s about work or parenting—often weighs heavy.

At NewsX, we believe in empowering women by sharing real voices from the field. We actively seek insights from women who are not only living these realities but are also thriving within them. Their stories offer perspectives that support, inspire, and connect.

This is just our first step in a series of authentic conversations. Stay tuned—we’re here to listen, learn, and grow together.

Here At NewsX Today, we bring you honest, experience-rich answers from women who are living the realities, while balancing demanding careers. We had the privilege of speaking with Mrs. Mitali Samant—a recent mother to a baby boy and a truly inspiring figure. A state topper, math enthusiast, and IIT Kanpur graduate, Mitali now works as a first-grade officer at Power Grid Corporation of India. In a male-dominated substation office, she leads high-stakes transmission projects, manages tenders, and commands a team with remarkable precision. She balances a brilliant academic background with a powerful career—and now, the beautiful and challenging journey of motherhood. During our conversation, she opened up about the real struggles: sleep deprivation, hormonal shifts, social pressures, and working mom guilt. Her candid insights offer clarity, comfort, and a strong sense of empathy to all expecting and new moms navigating similar paths.

Here Are The Answers That Every New Mom Must Know

How has becoming a mother changed your perception of time, productivity, and what it means to be ‘successful’—both at home and in your career?

Becoming a mother introduces you to a new version of yourself—you’re almost reborn with your baby. Time moves both too fast and too slow. An hour can feel endless when you’re sleep-deprived, but it flies during playtime with your baby.

Before motherhood, productivity meant ticking off to-do lists. Now, it’s more about presence—rocking my baby to sleep, playing with him, or replying to work emails during nap time. I’ve learned to let go of rigid expectations, both for myself and my child. Success once meant promotions and meeting deadlines. Now, it’s the little wins—getting some sleep, a quiet meal, or a moment of calm. At home, success means creating a loving, secure space. At work, I’m more focused and intentional, simply because I have less time to spare.

It’s humbling, messy, beautiful—and it’s helped me value how I show up, more than what I get done.

What coping mechanisms or mindset shifts have you found most effective in managing sleep deprivation, hormonal changes, and professional responsibilities?

Honestly, it’s been a journey—physically, emotionally, and mentally. Managing sleep deprivation, hormonal ups and downs, professional responsibilities along with taking care of my baby—all at once—has pushed me to find a new level of resilience.

One of the biggest mindset shifts I’ve made is accepting that I can’t do everything perfectly, and that’s okay. I’ve had to let go of guilt—guilt about taking a nap instead of cleaning, about answering work emails late, about trusting others with my baby, or about not being 100% present all the time. That mental shift alone has been powerful.

In terms of coping mechanisms, having people around you makes a huge difference. I’ve started asking for help without feeling ashamed—whether it’s from my partner, family, or coworkers. A good partner is a blessing at these times and makes your journey through these changes not just bearable but beautiful. Having people around to take care of the baby also gives you some Me-Time which helps a lot to reset the day. For me—15 minutes of dancing, a peaceful shower, or an episode from ‘FRIENDS’ is enough to recharge me for the day.

Professionally, I’ve had to shift from a ‘do it all’ mindset to a ‘do what matters most’ mindset. I plan less, but prioritize better. I’ve become more efficient, but also more realistic. I communicate openly with my team and ask for flexibility when needed. Acceptance about the changes in your life is the key to move forward and making it better. It’s not easy, but it’s powerful.

How do you emotionally navigate societal expectations of ‘perfect motherhood’ versus your own evolving standards?

In the beginning, I felt a lot of pressure to live up to this image of the ‘perfect mom’—always calm, always joyful, always knowing what to do, always knowing what the baby wants. Social media, family opinions, even my own expectations made me feel like I was falling short.

But over time, I realized that ‘perfect motherhood’ doesn’t exist. Like every child and their needs are different, every mom who tries to be a good mom to her child is a perfect mom. My baby doesn’t need a perfect mom—he just needs me, showing up with love, even on the messy days.

People around you will often comment about your baby’s weight, height, color, and activity. But I’ve learned to trust my instincts more and worry less about how things look to others. In case of any doubt or questions, consulting a doctor is always better than following random advice.

How has becoming a mother changed your long-term vision—financially, professionally, or philosophically?

Becoming a mother changes your entire outlook on life and your future. Financially, I’ve started thinking more about security and stability—not just for myself, but for my child’s future. Things like savings, insurance, and even planning for education now feel urgent and deeply personal. My priorities have shifted from short-term desires to long-term planning. The Big Travel Plans and Costly gadgets have taken a backseat.

Professionally, I still have ambitions, but now they’re more aligned with balance and flexibility. I want to grow in my career, but not at the cost of missing out on my child’s milestones. I think more about roles that allow me to be present at home and feel fulfilled at work. Success no longer means climbing a ladder—it means building a life that feels meaningful on all fronts.

Philosophically, motherhood has made me slow down and think about the kind of life I want to model. I have become more patient with people—have become more considerate about their personal problems and issues. I’ve become more intentional—about how I spend my time, what I value, and how I define happiness. I’m more focused on my health and habits as children learn what they see and I want to become a good role model for my baby.

In short, everything has become less about ‘me’ and more about ‘us.’ And while that’s a huge shift, it’s one I’ve embraced with a full heart.

5 tips you would like to give to women who are about to give birth?

Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Whether it’s your partner, family, or a friend—ask for support. You don’t have to be superwoman. Let people bring food, hold the baby, or help with chores. Don’t give up being you after becoming a mother. Have some me-time with your hobbies and be happy. Your baby deserves a happy mother and moreover, you deserve a happy you.

Everyone will give you advice, but you know your body and your baby better than you think. Don’t be afraid to speak up for what feels right during labor and after. You are completely responsible for your health and your baby. Discuss your priorities and fears with your partner early on. Discuss your birth plan with your doctor. Ask your doctor all the doubts and questions you have.

The postpartum period isn’t just physically intense—it’s emotionally overwhelming too. You might (will) cry for no reason or feel unlike yourself. It’s normal, and you’re not alone. Talk to your partner, family, or friends when you feel emotional and have your support ready whenever you need it.

Remember whether you choose to breastfeed, bottle-feed, co-sleep, or crib-train—your baby needs you, not perfection. There’s no one right way. The world will tell you 10 different ways to raise a baby, but this is a learning process. No one became a good parent the day the baby was born. Learn things, listen to people, take advice but always trust your instincts. Always consult a doctor before starting something new for the baby.

Birth is a major physical event, and recovery takes time. Give your body rest, fuel, and kindness. You’re not “bouncing back”—you’re healing. Have your support system ready for the first two months after delivery. A healthy recovery will help you to have a healthy future with your child.

Despite talk of body positivity, do you think new mothers are judged for their changing body shape?

Yes, absolutely, I do think new mothers are still judged for their changing bodies—sometimes openly, but often in quiet, subtle ways. There’s so much talk about body positivity, but when you’re postpartum, the pressure to ‘bounce back’ is very real. People comment on how you look, compare you to your pre-baby body, or praise moms who ‘lost the baby weight fast’—as if that’s the ultimate achievement.

In addition to the societal pressure, the social media world often highlights celebrities bouncing back to their pre-baby body so fast; this increases the pressure and expectations on one’s own body, leading to stress and disappointment. What’s frustrating is that the focus shifts so quickly from what your body did—grow and birth a human—to how fast you can erase the evidence of that miracle. And that can feel incredibly isolating, especially when you’re already vulnerable and trying to adjust to a whole new life.

For me, learning to appreciate my body in its new form has been an emotional process. There are days I struggle with what I see in the mirror. But I try to remind myself that healing takes time, and that my body deserves gratitude, not criticism.

I wish society would catch up with its own messaging—not just talk about body positivity, but truly support and normalize the real, raw beauty of a postpartum body.

There is a lot of pressure on new moms to breastfeed although it’s very difficult and sometimes challenging? Can you tell us your experience?

Yes, the pressure to breastfeed is very real. Before I gave birth, I read a lot and expected it to come naturally. But it turned out to be one of the most challenging parts of early motherhood for me.

The pain during the initial weeks was unbearable. Sometimes, labor pain felt easier than the pain from baby latching issues. On top of that, people around me constantly doubted my milk supply, saying the baby seemed hungry. I stayed calm and consulted doctors. Within days, latching improved, and the process became less painful.

Then came clogged milk ducts, visible as white spots. The solution? Feed more from the clogged breast. It was the most painful thing I’ve done—truly excruciating.

By three months, breastfeeding became easier and is now my favorite part of the day. My baby smiles and sings during feeds. Breastfeeding is beautiful, but it’s deeply personal. I wish more people talked honestly about how hard it can be

Do you think motherhood will affect your career trajectory? What impact has motherhood had on your career?

Yes, I do think motherhood will affect my career trajectory—but not necessarily in a negative way. It has made me re-evaluate my priorities and shift my perspective on what success truly means. I still have goals and ambitions, and I remain committed to growing professionally. However, I now view success through a more balanced and meaningful lens. I want to be there for my child’s early years, to witness the little milestones and be fully present during this precious phase of life. That might mean taking a slower pace at work or choosing roles that offer more flexibility rather than pushing hard to fast-track my career. And honestly, that’s okay. I’ve come to understand that every phase of life brings different definitions of success. Right now, success is about balance—progressing at work while creating a nurturing space at home. It’s a different path, but one I’ve embraced wholeheartedly.

Have you focused on your diet and recovery since the baby is born? I am asking this question because most new mothers tend to neglect it due to household and work pressures?

Yes, I have. Before giving birth, I made sure I had a strong support system in place to take care of me during my recovery. It made a big difference in how I handled the initial postpartum weeks. Yes, there are definitely times when I don’t have meals on time or don’t get a full night’s sleep, but I make a conscious effort to ensure that this happens as little as possible. I try to stay consistent with a healthy diet—not just for me, but also for my baby. Nutrition and rest are key, and I’ve learned not to compromise on that. Having a supportive partner has played a crucial role in managing household responsibilities and work pressures efficiently. We divide duties, communicate openly, and understand each other’s limits. My baby deserves a healthy mother—and more importantly, I deserve to feel strong and well. A healthy me is the best gift I can give both of us.

Motherhood changes everything—how do you feel it’s reshaped your life? Balancing work and a new baby is tough, right? What’s been your biggest challenge so far? Remember, you’re not alone in this journey. Every struggle and small victory matters. How do you define success now? Let’s share our stories and support each other. What’s one tip or moment that helped you the most? Together, we can normalize the ups and downs of motherhood and empower each other to thrive at home and work. What’s your experience been like so far? We’d love to hear from you!

