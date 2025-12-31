LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands

New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands

Happy New Year 2026: As the world prepares to welcome New Year 2026, celebrations will unfold in a carefully sequenced global countdown shaped by time zones. While fireworks light up skies in one part of the world, other regions will still be counting down the final hours of December 31.

New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands (Picture Creits: Wikmedia Commons)
New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands (Picture Creits: Wikmedia Commons)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 31, 2025 15:25:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands

New Year 2026: As the world prepares to welcome New Year 2026, celebrations will unfold in a carefully sequenced global countdown shaped by time zones. While fireworks light up skies in one part of the world, other regions will still be counting down the final hours of December 31.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Celebrates New Year 2026 First

The first place on Earth to welcome New Year 2026 is Kiribati, specifically its Line Islands, including Kiritimati (Christmas Island). These islands follow UTC+14, the world’s earliest time zone.

When the clock strikes midnight in Kiritimati, much of the world is still on December 31, some regions by nearly an entire day. Over the years, Kiribati has become symbolic of being “first into the future,” often drawing global attention during New Year celebrations.

You Might Be Interested In

Soon after Kiribati, countries and regions such as New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, and Australia’s eastern states follow, ushering in the New Year with iconic fireworks and public celebrations.

Where Does India Stand In The Countdown

India follows Indian Standard Time (IST), which is UTC+5:30. This places India firmly in the middle of the global New Year timeline.

India welcomes New Year 2026 about 8.5 hours after the first celebrations in Kiribati. By the time Indians count down to midnight, countries across East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia have already stepped into the New Year.

Despite not being among the first, India’s New Year celebrations are vibrant, ranging from quiet family gatherings to large public events in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Delhi.

Who Celebrates New Year 2026 Last

The final places to welcome New Year 2026 are Baker Island and Howland Island, uninhabited U.S. territories located in the central Pacific Ocean. These islands follow UTC−12, the last time zone on Earth.

Among inhabited regions, American Samoa and Niue are the last to celebrate the New Year, welcoming January 1 almost a full day after Kiribati.

A 24-Hour Global Celebration

New Year is unique in that it is celebrated continuously across the globe for nearly 24 hours, moving westward with each time zone. From the first fireworks in the Pacific to the final countdowns in the central Pacific islands, the transition into 2026 highlights how interconnected and diverse the world truly is.

ALSO READ: New Year’s Eve Party Songs: 100+ Best Bollywood & Hollywood Playlist for a Memorable Night

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 3:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: India New YearNew yearnew year 2026New Year timelineworld celebrations

RELATED News

The Bollywood Fitness Secret: From Yoga to Cardio and Pilates

2026 Calendar: List of Festivals, National Holidays, Important Days, Events and Bank Holidays- Full List Inside

CIMSME Honours MSME Banking Champions and Launches ‘MSMEs of Developed India’ -Authored by The President Mukesh Mohan Gupta

Counting Down to 2026? Here are the Top Pocket-Friendly New Year’s Eve Party Venues in Delhi, Gurugram & Noida You Can’t Miss

No Plans Yet? Here Are The Best Last-Minute New Year Getaways Near Delhi, Noida And Gurugram You Should Visit

LATEST NEWS

New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands

Assam Horror: Accused Of Witchcraft, Couple Attacked With Sharp Weapons, House Put On Fire, Both Burnt Alive

Warren Buffett Retires As Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Leaving Timeless Investing Rules And Quotes Every Investor Must Know

Year Ender 2025: From World Cup Glory To Whitewash Win Against Sri Lanka, Here’s How Indian Women’s Cricket Created History

Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’

Oppo Pad 5 Debuts with Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 144Hz Display, And Stylus Support: Check Features, Price, And Launch Date

Faridabad Rape Case: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped For 3 Hours Inside Moving Van, Brutally Thrown Out With Face Smashed; 2 Arrested

India’s Healthcare Transformation in 2025: From Expansion, Capacity Building to Excellence

Winter Superfoods: Top Iron-Rich Indian Foods for Cold Days

Still Not Sure How to Celebrate? Here are Some Creative Ideas to Welcome the New Year 2026

New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands
New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands
New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands
New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands

QUICK LINKS