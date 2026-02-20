Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies

Quentin Griffiths, co-founder of the online fashion retailer Asos, has been found dead in unexplained circumstances in Thailand. The 58-year-old reportedly fell from the balcony of his 17th-floor apartment in Pattaya, with his body discovered by emergency responders directly below the building.

Authorities have not ruled out foul play. Police said there were no obvious signs of disturbance inside the apartment, but forensic examinations will be conducted to determine what may have occurred on the day of his death.

At the time of the incident, Griffiths was involved in a financial dispute with his ex-wife, a Thai national. She had accused him of taking £500,000 from a company they ran together, alleging that he forged documents to sell land and shares without her consent. He was arrested for questioning last year but was later released, and the case remained ongoing.

