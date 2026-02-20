LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies

Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies

The 58-year-old reportedly fell from the balcony of his 17th-floor apartment in Pattaya, with his body discovered by emergency responders directly below the building.

Quentin Griffiths' Mysterious Death
Quentin Griffiths' Mysterious Death

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: February 20, 2026 11:29:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies

Quentin Griffiths, co-founder of the online fashion retailer Asos, has been found dead in unexplained circumstances in Thailand. The 58-year-old reportedly fell from the balcony of his 17th-floor apartment in Pattaya, with his body discovered by emergency responders directly below the building.

Authorities have not ruled out foul play. Police said there were no obvious signs of disturbance inside the apartment, but forensic examinations will be conducted to determine what may have occurred on the day of his death.

At the time of the incident, Griffiths was involved in a financial dispute with his ex-wife, a Thai national. She had accused him of taking £500,000 from a company they ran together, alleging that he forged documents to sell land and shares without her consent. He was arrested for questioning last year but was later released, and the case remained ongoing.

You Might Be Interested In

This is breaking news…

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 11:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-15PattayaQuentin Griffithsthailand

RELATED News

Built in India, Deployed Globally: Turgo.ai Launches with USD 1M Pre-Seed from Top Executives to Create a New Category of Autonomous Marketing

India Offers AI-Based Disaster Management Solutions to the World

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Isha Koppikar: These Bollywood Divas Ruled The Power Dressing At Its Finest

Grandest North India Mahashivratri Celebration Sets New Benchmark at Bharat Mandapam

Cricket Superstar David Warner becomes Brand Ambassador of Parimatch

LATEST NEWS

1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

Himachal Pradesh Raises Entry Toll For Out-of-State Vehicles From April 1, Private Operators Voice Concern — Check Revised Rates

Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Refreshed Exterior, Updated Interior, And New Tech—Check All Features And Prices

Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashes Ahead Of S26 Launch: Snapdragon Processor, Flagship Camera, And AI Features Now At Just…

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

What Is Pax Silica? India Joins US-Led AI, Critical Minerals & Supply Chain Alliance – How The Initiative Counters China’s Dominance

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

Chalo Pattaya: A New Chapter in Experiential Travel and Cultural Connection

Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies
Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies
Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies
Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies

QUICK LINKS