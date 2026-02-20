Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

The much-awaited teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is finally out, and it delivers exactly what fans had anticipated blood-soaked action, brutal punches, and a menacing new avatar of Yash.

The Kannada superstar returns to the big screen with a fierce transformation, stepping into the role of Raya in what promises to be a gripping gangster saga.

Packed with high-octane sequences, the teaser showcases Yash in a chilling and ruthless form. From intense fight sequences to moments of cold-blooded violence, the visuals hint at a dark narrative rooted in power, fear, and betrayal.

Social media erupted within minutes of the teaser’s release, with fans flooding timelines with the phrase, “Daddy Is Home,” celebrating the actor’s return after four years.

Toxic comes after KGF: Chapter 2

Toxic marks Yash’s first release since the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2, which cemented his status as a pan-India superstar. With expectations soaring, the teaser suggests that the actor is venturing into an even grittier cinematic space, far removed from his previous outing yet equally grand in scale.

Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, the film unfolds against the backdrop of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates.

According to the official synopsis, the story follows a man who builds his empire through bloodshed and calculated dominance. Smuggling routes turn into battlegrounds, loyalties crumble into suspicion, and paranoia becomes a survival instinct in this coastal crime drama.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film promises a stylised and savage action-thriller saga that delves deep into the underbelly of paradise.

With its gritty tone, intense action choreography, and Yash’s commanding screen presence, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated gangster dramas in Indian cinema.

As the teaser trends across platforms, one thing is clear Yash’s return has struck a chord with fans, and the countdown to this explosive crime saga has officially begun.

Watch here:

