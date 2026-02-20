LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

Toxic teaser out: Yash returns as ruthless Raya in a blood-soaked gangster saga; fans hail his comeback saying, ‘Daddy Is Home’.

Toxic teaser out: Yash returns as ruthless Raya in a blood-soaked gangster saga. (Screengrab: KVN Productions)
Toxic teaser out: Yash returns as ruthless Raya in a blood-soaked gangster saga. (Screengrab: KVN Productions)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 20, 2026 10:39:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

The much-awaited teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is finally out, and it delivers exactly what fans had anticipated blood-soaked action, brutal punches, and a menacing new avatar of Yash.

The Kannada superstar returns to the big screen with a fierce transformation, stepping into the role of Raya in what promises to be a gripping gangster saga.

Packed with high-octane sequences, the teaser showcases Yash in a chilling and ruthless form. From intense fight sequences to moments of cold-blooded violence, the visuals hint at a dark narrative rooted in power, fear, and betrayal.

You Might Be Interested In

Social media erupted within minutes of the teaser’s release, with fans flooding timelines with the phrase, “Daddy Is Home,” celebrating the actor’s return after four years.

Toxic comes after KGF: Chapter 2

Toxic marks Yash’s first release since the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2, which cemented his status as a pan-India superstar. With expectations soaring, the teaser suggests that the actor is venturing into an even grittier cinematic space, far removed from his previous outing yet equally grand in scale.

Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, the film unfolds against the backdrop of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates.

According to the official synopsis, the story follows a man who builds his empire through bloodshed and calculated dominance. Smuggling routes turn into battlegrounds, loyalties crumble into suspicion, and paranoia becomes a survival instinct in this coastal crime drama.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film promises a stylised and savage action-thriller saga that delves deep into the underbelly of paradise.

With its gritty tone, intense action choreography, and Yash’s commanding screen presence, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated gangster dramas in Indian cinema.

As the teaser trends across platforms, one thing is clear Yash’s return has struck a chord with fans, and the countdown to this explosive crime saga has officially begun.

Watch here:

ALSO READ: Major Leak From The 50 Show: Shiv Thakare Or Rajat Dalal , Who Won The Crown? Twist Leaves Fans Stunned!

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 10:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Geetu Mohandashome-hero-pos-13ToxicToxic new teaser outtoxic teaserYash Toxic film

RELATED News

Chalo Pattaya: A New Chapter in Experiential Travel and Cultural Connection

Kennedy Movie Review: Sunny Leone And Rahul Bhat Deliver Powerful Performances In Anurag Kashyap’s Dark Crime Drama

Major Leak From The 50 Show: Shiv Thakare Or Rajat Dalal , Who Won The Crown? Twist Leaves Fans Stunned!

Who Was Eric Dane? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And ‘Euphoria’ Star Dies At 53, Cause Of Death Revealed

WATCH: French President Emmanuel Macron Uses Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Song In Tribute To India, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashes Ahead Of S26 Launch: Snapdragon Processor, Flagship Camera, And AI Features Now At Just…

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

Built in India, Deployed Globally: Turgo.ai Launches with USD 1M Pre-Seed from Top Executives to Create a New Category of Autonomous Marketing

What Is Pax Silica? India Joins US-Led AI, Critical Minerals & Supply Chain Alliance – How The Initiative Counters China’s Dominance

India Offers AI-Based Disaster Management Solutions to the World

Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

‘Learn Or Leave,’ Warns Accenture’s CEO Julie Sweet; AI Skills Become Non-Negotiable as Tech Giant Signals the AI Era Is Here

Who Is Sanjeev? SUV Driver Smashes E-Rickshaw In Janakpuri, Kills 6-Year-Old Preshelle Prince, Grandma Says ‘Kid Was Bleeding On Road, No One Came To Help’

Vivo V70 Elite Review: Zeiss Triple Camera, 6500mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Gen 5—Check All Features And Details Before Buying

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson To Replace Abhishek Sharma In IND vs SA Super 8 Clash? Team India Told To Avoid Changes- Here’s Why

Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’
Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’
Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’
Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

QUICK LINKS