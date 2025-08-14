LIVE TV
This Bollywood Actress Lives in 3,370 sq ft Dream Home & Pays Rs 1000000 Every Month

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 14, 2025 17:37:00 IST

Bollywood celebrities are known for their grand lifestyles and high-end residential projects. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s luxury bungalow of Rs 250 crore in Mumbai to Shah Rukh Khan’s six-storey Rs 200 crore Mannat, Bollywood celebrities never miss a chance to show their unique aesthetic, ensuring comfort and style. And now there are some celebrities who don’t own exclusive homes, but rent them out for a big fat amount. 

 

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and her brother and actor Saqib Saleem, have recently rented out a luxurious bungalow at Juhu in Mumbai. Juhu is Bollywood’s one of the posh areas in Mumbai. It is even termed as “the Beverly Hills of Bollywood”. In a recent vlog of filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan showed their lavish house. 

Shocking Rent Price of Huma and Saqib Bungalow

Farah Khan gives a house tour of the siblings’ bungalow, which is of 3,370 sq ft and is leased for Rs 10 Lakh a month. Yes, you heard that right, Rs 10 Lakh per month for that lavish bungalow in Juhu. 

 

Inside Details of Huma Qureshi’s Home 

The property covers 3,370 square feet, including an additional basement extended to 2,654 square foot. Her luxurious bungalow includes four vehicle parking spaces, gardens, and a swimming pool. Farah even described the home as one of the best homes in whole Mumbai. The home is leased from Impact Films Pvt Ltd, which is the registered owner of the house. 

This Bollywood Actress Lives in 3,370 sq ft Dream Home & Pays Rs 1000000 Every Month

Lavishing Features of Huma Qureshi’s Bungalow 

The amazing bungalow has a big, welcoming waiting room, an extended main hall, and a warm poolside area. The main hall is perfect for family gatherings and an ideal place for having deep conversations. Huma opted for beige sofas, glass doors open onto a heart-melting greenery area. While receiving the tour, Farah said,  “You would have never seen such a big bungalow in Mumbai.”

