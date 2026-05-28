Live Updates: KCET Result 2026 Expected Soon, CUET UG Revised Exam Schedule 2026 Announced, REET Mains Result 2026 Expected Soon, JEECUP Admit Card Released

From board exam results and entrance tests' answer keys to admit cards, follow every major education update from across India. Stay updated on the CUET UG Revised Exam Schedule 2026, REET Mains Result 2026, JEECUP Admit Card, KCET Result 2026, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, and all important announcements for school boards, competitive exams and higher education institutions.
Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the schedule for the CUET UG 2026 exams postponed earlier because of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid).
Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations.
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.
This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is scheduled to announce the results of KCET 2026 in the first week of June after being delayed due to rescheduling the practical examinations held at the Hiriyuru examination centre. The exam candidates will receive their results in the form of a scorecard and rank list through official websites soon.
Fresh concerns about examination security have emerged over the integrity of the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination after reports claimed that alleged question papers are available for purchase on Telegram channels, even though the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting an inquiry into an earlier alleged paper leak scandal.
The candidates can take the following steps to download the results once it is released:
The candidates need to keep a copy of the result handy to be used for the counselling and verification process.
According to the site, RSSB has not yet announced the official date for the release of the REET Mains Result 2026. However, reports suggest that the board is expected to post the results soon as the evaluation stage of the earlier one will be completed. The candidates have been asked to visit the official website for the result announcement updates. The board will publish separate PDFs for the Level 1 and Level 2 candidates.
The admit card is the compulsory document required for access to the examination centre. All the information in the hall ticket must be verified before examination day by the candidates.
Information in the document normally would be the candidate’s details, exam schedule, centre address, instructions and guidance on the day of exams.