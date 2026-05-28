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Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

🕒 Updated: May 28, 2026 14:11:09 IST
✍️ Written by: Vanshika Ahuja

Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Kerala State Lottery Result Today
Kerala State Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Result Today (28-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya Plus KN-625 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya Plus KN 625 Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KN’. This lottery is organized by the state of Kerala, where different lotteries are held on different weekdays throughout the week. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya Plus KN 625 Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya Plus KN 625 Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it exciting cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Karunya Plus KN-625 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya Plus KN-625 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 28-05-2026, Full List of Karunya Plus KN-625 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:  (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000 – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 28-05-2025: Prize structure of Karunya Plus KN-625 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
 5th Prize: ₹2,000
 6th Prize: ₹1,000
 7th Prize: ₹5,00
 8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Karunya Plus KN-625 Lottery Result

Live Updates

  • 14:10 (IST) 28 May 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result LIVE day 28-05-2026: Prize Money Deductions

    If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.

  • 14:09 (IST) 28 May 2026

    Kerala Lottery Live Result Today, 28.05.2026: Key Lottery Details

    The KN-625 Kerala Lottery draw is scheduled for today. The winning numbers will be announced during the live draw, which begins at 2:55 PM. The official Kerala Lottery Result for May 28, 2026, will be announced shortly after the draw starts. 

  • 14:08 (IST) 28 May 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 28-05-2026 LIVE: Lucky Draw Official Website

    Kerala Lottery Result Today will be declared on the official site (https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/index.php/lottery-result-view) at 3 PM.

  • 14:04 (IST) 28 May 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Tuesday 28-05-2026: Prize Money Deductions

    If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.

  • 13:26 (IST) 28 May 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE: Online Ticket Purchase Warning

    Stay updated with us for the Kerala Lottery results on 28 May, 2026. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.

Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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