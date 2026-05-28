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OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 56C 42620

🕒 Updated: May 28, 2026 14:31:32 IST
✍️ Written by: Vanshika Ahuja

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 56C 42620

Nagaland Lottery 28 May 2026
Nagaland Lottery 28 May 2026

Nagaland Lottery Result Today (28-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Nagaland Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.nagaland.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50. This lottery is organised by the state of Nagaland, where 7 different lotteries are held weekly, with 7 draws in total. The Nagaland Sambad lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at PR Hill Junction, Kohima. The Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live 1 pm: Nagaland Samabad Dear Star @https://nagalandstatelotterysambad.com/  

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Nagaland Samabad Dear Star Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Nagaland Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result

Live Updates

  • 14:31 (IST) 28 May 2026

    Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 120

    5TH PRIZE Ticket no0010, 0042, 0153, 0158, 0248, 0642, 0714, 0787, 0795, 0808, 1105, 1287, 1296, 1345, 1411, 1535, 1600, 1629, 1717, 1720, 1753, 1946, 2112, 2637, 2707, 2756, 3055, 3128, 3146, 3164, 3350, 3356, 3417, 3435, 3459, 3755, 3921, 3998, 4336, 4415, 4426, 4490, 4610, 4712, 4716, 4788, 4995, 5152, 5287, 5314, 5393, 5501, 5695, 5832, 5885, 6044, 6056, 6107, 6157, 6163, 6171, 6227, 6340, 6348, 6398, 6583, 6684, 6859, 6950, 6960, 7028, 7094, 7203, 7250, 7263, 7632, 7672, 7673, 7700, 7775, 7923, 8372, 8377, 8409, 8596, 8692, 8772, 8905, 8972, 8986, 9017, 9029, 9419, 9508, 9595, 9625, 9640, 9642, 9755, 9898

  • 14:29 (IST) 28 May 2026

    Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners

    Nagaland Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Ticket no0855, 1965, 2110, 2706, 3097, 4700, 5550, 7157, 9052, 9720

  • 14:29 (IST) 28 May 2026

    Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 500

    Third Prize Winners Ticket No0207, 2575, 2678, 3541, 4297, 4615, 4771, 6188, 7621, 9650

  • 14:27 (IST) 28 May 2026

    Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner

    Second Prize Winners Ticket No – 10887, 10914, 14491, 20327, 31242, 38763, 47315, 47712, 52950, 80448

  • 14:20 (IST) 28 May 2026

    Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

    First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- 56C 42620

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OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 56C 42620

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OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 56C 42620

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OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 56C 42620
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 56C 42620
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 56C 42620
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 56C 42620

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