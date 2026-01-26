LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > After 19 Minute 34 Second Leaked Video To 7:11 Seconds Umair Viral MMS Pakistan, Why Is Everyone Searching For 50-Minute Clip?

The posts claimed that the extended footage showed a 'new girl' who had ties to the earlier viral video scandal that had generated substantial online interest and speculation.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 26, 2026 10:44:13 IST

A 50 minute video claimed to be a ‘Season‑5’ version of a viral 19‑minute MMS leak started circulating widely on social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and Telegram, around mid‑December 2025. The posts claimed that the extended footage showed a ‘new girl’ who had ties to the earlier viral video scandal that had generated substantial online interest and speculation. One Instagram account that shared the 50‑minute version received over 90,000 likes and lakhs of views, while a newly created YouTube channel with very few subscribers uploaded similar content, further fuelling curiosity and shares.

Authoritative sources and cybersecurity specialists have proven these assertions to be false because they discovered that the 50-minute video showed no actual events but instead displayed a deepfake which had been created through digital alterations of previous footage. The edits involved face‑swapping and AI manipulation to make it appear as though different individuals were featured, while the male character in the longer clip remained identical to the original viral video. The analysts who studied the video accounts discovered that the clips existed to attract viewers and generate engagement instead of delivering authentic content. The original 19-minute MMS and the alleged 50-minute “Season-5” clip have no connection to any FIR police complaint or verified victim. 

The current debate demonstrates how artificial intelligence creates deepfake videos which producers use to create new seasons of scandalous content that maintains continuous rumor movement. The experts who studied the situation discovered that manipulated content damages reputations while misleading people. Users should not share unverified material but instead they should look for signs of digital alteration which include facial movements that do not fit and audio that sounds unnatural.

Also Read: After 19 Minute 34 Second Video, 3 Minutes 24 Seconds Aarohi Mim Private MMS Leak Claims Go Viral — Is It An Online Scam? The Truth Will Shock You

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 10:44 AM IST
