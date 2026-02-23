After Obscene Viral MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Cooks Up A Storm With A New Social Media Post That Shows…

Months after being embroiled in an obscene viral MMS controversy, popular Indian gaming influencer Payal Dhare, widely known as Payal Gaming, is back in the spotlight this time for a much more inspiring reason. The content creator recently shared glimpses of her meeting with Sundar Pichai, creating a buzz across social media platforms.

The interaction marked a significant crossover moment between India’s booming creator economy and global tech leadership, signalling a powerful comeback narrative for the gaming star.

From Controversy to Celebration: Payal Gaming’s Comeback Moment

Taking to X, Payal shared her excitement about meeting the Google CEO during his recent visit to India. Posting a cheerful picture from the event, she wrote:

“From gaming screens to meeting the man behind Google dreams @sundarpichai What a day!!”

The meeting reportedly took place during Pichai’s visit for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and the ICC T20 World Cup. Fans quickly flooded the comments section, calling it a “full-circle moment” and applauding Payal’s resilience after months of online harassment.

What Was the Payal Gaming Viral MMS Controversy?

In December 2025, Payal Dhare became the target of a disturbing deepfake scandal after an AI-generated intimate video titled “Payal Gaming Dubai MMS” began circulating online. The explicit clip falsely claimed to feature the YouTuber and was widely shared across social media platforms.

Payal strongly denied the allegations and clarified that the video was fabricated using deepfake technology. Calling the content “deeply hurtful” and “dehumanising,” she announced that she had approached the Maharashtra Cyber Department for legal action.

A criminal FIR (No. 52/2025) was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the IT Act, citing charges of online defamation, identity fraud, and publishing sexually explicit material.

Maharashtra Cyber Action: Arrest and Public Apology

In January 2026, Maharashtra Cyber officials tracked down the creator of the fabricated video. The accused, identified as Abhishek Jadhav, publicly admitted to creating the deepfake clip using AI technology. He issued a video apology, expressing regret for defaming the influencer.

Authorities confirmed that legal proceedings were underway, and notices were served to individuals involved in circulating the content. The case reignited debates around AI misuse, online safety, and stricter regulations against deepfake content in India.

Google, AI, and the Rise of Indian Creators

Payal’s meeting with Sundar Pichai comes at a time when Google is expanding its footprint in India’s gaming and AI ecosystem. During his visit, Pichai highlighted how platforms like YouTube and AI technologies such as Gemini are empowering Indian creators to reach global audiences.

For Payal Gaming who had earlier gone viral during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match between India and Australia in Dubai the recent post signals a strong professional resurgence.

A Statement Beyond the Selfie

More than just a celebrity photo-op, the meeting represents a broader shift in how gaming influencers are shaping India’s digital narrative. After facing one of the darkest chapters of online defamation, Payal Dhare’s latest social media post showcases resilience, growth, and a renewed focus on her career.

From being targeted by a malicious deepfake scandal to standing alongside the CEO of one of the world’s biggest tech giants, Payal Gaming’s journey underscores both the risks and opportunities of the AI-driven digital age.

