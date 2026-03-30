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Home > Offbeat News > Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments

Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments

A 22-year-old man drowned at a Surat resort swimming pool while others swam nearby, with CCTV footage capturing his struggle. The incident has raised urgent questions about pool safety, supervision, and timely public response.

Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments (Photo: X)
Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 30, 2026 14:53:53 IST

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Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments

A disturbing event in the Olpad taluka district of Surat district witnessed the drowning of a 22 year old man in a swimming pool of a resort as others were swimming in the pool leading to serious issues of water safety and vigilance of the people. Purushottam Ashokbhai Chaudhary, who was the victim, was a guest at Akshay Resort and Swimming Pool in the village of Talad on March 23 when the tragedy took place. There were more than twenty-five individuals around the pool at approximately 2:50 pm and regardless of the fact that he was in difficulty in the water, none of them would instantly notice the gravity of the circumstances and save his life.

Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By

A recently acquired CCTV footage shows the terrible scenes when Chaudhary repeatedly raised his hand to seek attention and struggled to keep himself alive during almost two minutes when others were swimming in the water and appeared to pay no attention to his plight. When he started becoming unconscious, the onlookers eventually dragged him out of the water and took him to the Olpad Government Hospital in an ambulance. Regrettably, physicians pronounced him dead on arrival and it underlines the sad fate of a situation which could have been prevented were it had timely help been given. 



The massively expanding video has brought out the controversy of the adequacy of safety practices, supervision and social awareness in recreational water locations. Many would ask themselves why people standing near one another failed to react instantly when one was in distress. The local people and the local law enforcement are currently highlighting the necessity of the enhanced presence of lifeguards, warning signs, and educating the people on how to recognize and respond to the signs of drowning, which is an essential step that may contribute to preventing the occurrence of similar tragedies in the future. 

ALSO READ: Google Techie Seen Smoking Openly On Tarmac, Gets Aggressive With Staff At Bengaluru Airport; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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Tags: 22-Year-Oldcctv footageDrowningFatal Accidentgujarat surat youth drown watchGujarat TragedyPool SafetySuratSwimming Pool Accidentviral videowater safety

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Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments

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Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments
Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments
Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments
Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments

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