Gurugram Policeman Suspended For Stalking Influencer At Midnight Using PCR Van, Told Woman ‘I Traced Your Details Through…’

In one such severe instance of alleged abuse of government machinery by a policeman, a constable not only stalked a woman in his official car in Gurugram but also obtained her details by apparently running her car number through a tracing system.

Even though the policeman has been since suspended and a case filed against him, the woman later posted a video on her Instagram handle to recount the incident, which has since gone viral.

Gurugram Cop Misuses Police System to Stalk Influencer

Social media influencer Shiwangi Peswani, who has approximately 2 lakh followers, claimed that the incident happened approximately two weeks ago, at approximately 12.30 am on the night of September 14-15 when she was heading to her home. She complained that a police control room (PCR) vehicle trailed her vehicle during some of the journey. But it did not end there.

Approximately 15 minutes later, back at home, she supposedly got a comment on one of her Instagram reels by an account named Simran Chopra, allegedly a woman, saying, Ma’am, are you the same person who came to RD Colony 15 minutes ago?

The individual at the other end informed her information such as what gates she had entered her area using, and what vehicle she was driving.

Shiwangi Peswani replied in a video that he thought it was some of the female fans who spotted me and sent me the message on one of my reels.

‘ I traced your details through the car number’

When she inquired on how the person noticed her at this time, she received a response that was written in Hindi: the police have very powerful eyes; we had better write in a direct message (DM).

“I was shocked. At this point I remembered that a PCR van was floating around me. I thought it was that cop, so I sent a message to that Insta account with the question who it was and why the messages. That man responded, I am the policeman who was sitting parked in a PCR, and noticed you, and really liked you, so I tracked your information using the car number. Peswani said he spotted me thereafter on Instagram.

In less than four days, her three-minute video on Instagram describing her experience was seen by almost 40,000 people and received over 2,000 comments by the evening of September 27.

What will the young girls have to deal with, should I, at the age of nearly 50, have to face this? she said, underlining the fact that she will not sleep both until the constable is disciplined accordingly.

When she posted about it on social media, Gurugram Police responded on her post on X: Rest of the legal action has already been taken, that is, registration of a First Information Report (FIR). At the same time departmental proceedings are also in motion. It is also made clear that the issue will be conducted in the most serious manner.

It is learnt that she went to the cyber crime (east) police station on September 16 and presented a written complaint along with screenshots of the comments and messages. A FIR was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, such as the outraging of the modesty of a woman; and the constable was suspended. His identity has been withheld by the police.