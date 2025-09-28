LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Gurugram Policeman Suspended For Stalking Influencer At Midnight Using PCR Van, Told Woman ‘I Traced Your Details Through…’

Gurugram Policeman Suspended For Stalking Influencer At Midnight Using PCR Van, Told Woman ‘I Traced Your Details Through…’

Influencer Shiwangi Peswani’s viral video exposed how a Gurugram constable stalked her using a PCR van and allegedly traced her car details through a police system. After public outrage, the cop was suspended, and an FIR was filed. The incident has sparked nationwide concern over the misuse of power.

Shiwangi Peswani posted a video detailing the alleged incident (Photo: Instagram)
Shiwangi Peswani posted a video detailing the alleged incident (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 28, 2025 17:59:35 IST

In one such severe instance of alleged abuse of government machinery by a policeman, a constable not only stalked a woman in his official car in Gurugram but also obtained her details by apparently running her car number through a tracing system.

Even though the policeman has been since suspended and a case filed against him, the woman later posted a video on her Instagram handle to recount the incident, which has since gone viral.

Gurugram Cop Misuses Police System to Stalk Influencer

Social media influencer Shiwangi Peswani, who has approximately 2 lakh followers, claimed that the incident happened approximately two weeks ago, at approximately 12.30 am on the night of September 14-15 when she was heading to her home. She complained that a police control room (PCR) vehicle trailed her vehicle during some of the journey. But it did not end there.

Approximately 15 minutes later, back at home, she supposedly got a comment on one of her Instagram reels by an account named Simran Chopra, allegedly a woman, saying, Ma’am, are you the same person who came to RD Colony 15 minutes ago?

The individual at the other end informed her information such as what gates she had entered her area using, and what vehicle she was driving.

Shiwangi Peswani replied in a video that he thought it was some of the female fans who spotted me and sent me the message on one of my reels.

I traced your details through the car number’

When she inquired on how the person noticed her at this time, she received a response that was written in Hindi: the police have very powerful eyes; we had better write in a direct message (DM).

“I was shocked. At this point I remembered that a PCR van was floating around me. I thought it was that cop, so I sent a message to that Insta account with the question who it was and why the messages. That man responded, I am the policeman who was sitting parked in a PCR, and noticed you, and really liked you, so I tracked your information using the car number. Peswani said he spotted me thereafter on Instagram.

In less than four days, her three-minute video on Instagram describing her experience was seen by almost 40,000 people and received over 2,000 comments by the evening of September 27.

What will the young girls have to deal with, should I, at the age of nearly 50, have to face this? she said, underlining the fact that she will not sleep both until the constable is disciplined accordingly.

When she posted about it on social media, Gurugram Police responded on her post on X: Rest of the legal action has already been taken, that is, registration of a First Information Report (FIR). At the same time departmental proceedings are also in motion. It is also made clear that the issue will be conducted in the most serious manner.

It is learnt that she went to the cyber crime (east) police station on September 16 and presented a written complaint along with screenshots of the comments and messages. A FIR was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, such as the outraging of the modesty of a woman; and the constable was suspended. His identity has been withheld by the police.

Tags: gurugram newsharyana newslatest viral news

RELATED News

Rajasthan PDA Goes Wrong: Couple Gets Steamy During Bike Ride As Girl Sits On Petrol Tank, Dangerous Stunt Caught On Camera
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos
18-Month-Old ‘Passenger Princess’ Boards Flight For The First Time, Video Goes VIRAL For This Reason
Shashi Tharoor Compares Idli To THIS Indian Cricketer After An X User Says It ‘Tastes Like Steamed Regret’
Chhattisgarh Brutality Caught On Cam: Man Openly Whips Sister’s Male Friend With Belt Over Suspicion Of Love Affair, Abuses In Hindi

LATEST NEWS

China's military expansion endangers Taiwan's east, war games reveal PLA strike capabilities
Ajay Devgn joins cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at ISPL event, says "Very happy to be part of family"
Telangana government pushes to move from chip design to manufacturing
Gurugram Policeman Suspended For Stalking Influencer At Midnight Using PCR Van, Told Woman ‘I Traced Your Details Through…’
Newly-appointed BCCI prez Manhas "committed" to fulfill "huge responsibility", VP Shukla reveals new IPL rule for age-group players
Why Navratri is Celebrated Twice in a year?
Kerala PSC candidate caught using high-tech cheating device in Kannur exam
Afghan deportees allege police mistreatment in Pakistan, urge aid as camps shut
Punjab: CM Mann visits Fortis Hospital in Mohali to check on singer Rajvir Jawanda
From Gabbar Singh to Bheemla Nayak: Top 6 Movies of Pawan Kalyan You Should Definitely Revisit
Gurugram Policeman Suspended For Stalking Influencer At Midnight Using PCR Van, Told Woman ‘I Traced Your Details Through…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gurugram Policeman Suspended For Stalking Influencer At Midnight Using PCR Van, Told Woman ‘I Traced Your Details Through…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gurugram Policeman Suspended For Stalking Influencer At Midnight Using PCR Van, Told Woman ‘I Traced Your Details Through…’
Gurugram Policeman Suspended For Stalking Influencer At Midnight Using PCR Van, Told Woman ‘I Traced Your Details Through…’
Gurugram Policeman Suspended For Stalking Influencer At Midnight Using PCR Van, Told Woman ‘I Traced Your Details Through…’
Gurugram Policeman Suspended For Stalking Influencer At Midnight Using PCR Van, Told Woman ‘I Traced Your Details Through…’

QUICK LINKS