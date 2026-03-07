LIVE TV
International Women's Day 2026: What Is This Year's Theme And Why Is It Important? Everything You Need To Know

International Women's Day 2026 Theme: Governments, organisations and communities celebrate the occasion by holding events, campaigns and debates that are geared towards equality and empowering women and girls.

(Photo: AI)
(Photo: AI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 7, 2026 09:59:13 IST

International Women’s Day 2026 Theme: International Women’s Day is held on the 8th of March annually to celebrate the success of women and to raise awareness to gender equality issues that are still taking place in the world. The day was founded on the global women in rights movement and it celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political contribution of women as well as highlighting issues like discrimination in the workplace, gender inequality, reproductive rights and violence against women. The observance still, as a reminder and a celebration, takes place in 2026, as there is still work to be done to realize equality in the rights of people around the globe.

International Women’s Day 2026 Theme: The theme of the International Women day 2026 announced by the United Nations is ‘Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls’. The theme is on the unending legal and social disparities against women throughout the world. International statistics show that nowadays, the legal rights that women can enjoy are only approximately 64 percent of the ones that are given to men. The 2026 campaign is going to go beyond mere recognition of rights to focus on actual enforcement of laws and policies that will guarantee equality in day-to-day life. The issue of enhancing the safety of women is also part of the discourse of the day as seen in the efforts of India to bridge the gender pay gap and to cement access to justice by women both in rural and urban settings.

International Women’s Day 2026 Theme: International Women Day has its roots in the early labour movements in the first half of the 20th century in Europe and North America. It was one of the first celebrations as in 1909, the Socialist Party of America held a Women Day celebration in New York City. This concept of a worldwide celebration was subsequently suggested by activist Clara Zetkin during the 1910 International Socialist Women Congress. As time went by, the practice became common all over the world and it became even more recognized when the United Nations started its celebration in 1975 and it was declared as a significant global day of women rights and equality.

