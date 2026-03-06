‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as “The Rock,” has recently grabbed attention on social media after a video allegedly showing him attending an iftar gathering during the holy month of Ramadan went viral online. The clip quickly spread across platforms, sparking curiosity, admiration, and debate among internet users.

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral (Via X)
‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 6, 2026 14:50:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as “The Rock,” has recently grabbed attention on social media after a video allegedly showing him attending an iftar gathering during the holy month of Ramadan went viral online. The clip quickly spread across platforms, sparking curiosity, admiration, and debate among internet users.

Viral Video Shows Johnson At Iftar Gathering

In the widely circulated video, Johnson appears to be participating in an iftar gathering, the evening meal Muslims share to break their fast during Ramadan. The moment shows him enjoying the communal atmosphere and engaging with people present at the event. The clip reportedly surfaced on X, where it rapidly gained traction and drew thousands of reactions from viewers.

Many social media users praised the actor’s apparent gesture of joining the Muslim community during the holy month. Some viewers described the moment as heartwarming, highlighting what they believed was the actor’s respect for different cultures and traditions. Several comments online applauded the star for embracing the spirit of Ramadan and participating in the communal meal.

You Might Be Interested In

Netizens Question Authenticity Of The Clip

However, the viral video also sparked skepticism among some users. A section of the internet suggested that the footage might not actually feature Johnson and could instead be generated using artificial intelligence (AI). A few commenters claimed the clip may have originated from Indonesia and was digitally manipulated.

Due to these conflicting claims, the authenticity of the video remains uncertain. As of now, Johnson has not issued any statement confirming or denying whether he attended the iftar gathering or whether the viral footage is genuine.

What’s Next For The Hollywood Star

Meanwhile, Johnson continues to stay busy with his film projects. The actor is reportedly set to return to the big screen in the upcoming installment of the popular adventure franchise Jumanji, which is expected to release later this year.

ALSO READ: Chitrakoot Shocker Caught On Cam: School Teacher Gets Body Massage From Students Using Hands, Feet And Rolling Pin, Viral Video Sparks Massive Outrage | WATCH

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 2:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dwayne JohnsonDwayne Johnson joins Iftar gatheringIftar gatheringRamadanThe Rock

RELATED News

Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: How Was The Video Leaked? Everything You Should Know

Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Astrologer Warns Pakistan Could Be Next Target – Check Predicted Specific Date

‘Bro Is Casually Hanging Out On Streets’: 10-Foot Mugger Crocodile Spotted Walking On Vadodara’s Urmi Bridge | WATCH

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Who Is The Girl In The Clip? You Will Be Shocked To Know The Truth

LATEST NEWS

Big Update On Strait Of Hormuz, Iran Says ‘We Have Not Closed It Yet’ As War With US, Israel Escalates

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Karnataka Budget 2026: After Years Of Debate, Siddaramaiah Announces Rohith Vemula Act To Tackle Caste-Based Discrimination On Campuses

Iran-US-Israel War Conflict: IndiGo Offers Free Cancellation Till THIS Date, SpiceJet Deploys 14 Special Flights From UAE for Stranded Indians

Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran

Meta Sued Over AI Smart Glasses: Lawsuit Claims Employees Reviewed Users’ Private Clips’ – From Sex To Nudity To Bathroom Breaks

Who Was Zahra Haddad Adel? Mojtaba Khamenei’s Wife Died In Strikes While Visiting Father-In-Law Ali Khamenei’s House

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH
‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH
‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH
‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

QUICK LINKS