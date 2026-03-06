‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as “The Rock,” has recently grabbed attention on social media after a video allegedly showing him attending an iftar gathering during the holy month of Ramadan went viral online. The clip quickly spread across platforms, sparking curiosity, admiration, and debate among internet users.

Viral Video Shows Johnson At Iftar Gathering

In the widely circulated video, Johnson appears to be participating in an iftar gathering, the evening meal Muslims share to break their fast during Ramadan. The moment shows him enjoying the communal atmosphere and engaging with people present at the event. The clip reportedly surfaced on X, where it rapidly gained traction and drew thousands of reactions from viewers.

Many social media users praised the actor’s apparent gesture of joining the Muslim community during the holy month. Some viewers described the moment as heartwarming, highlighting what they believed was the actor’s respect for different cultures and traditions. Several comments online applauded the star for embracing the spirit of Ramadan and participating in the communal meal.

Netizens Question Authenticity Of The Clip

However, the viral video also sparked skepticism among some users. A section of the internet suggested that the footage might not actually feature Johnson and could instead be generated using artificial intelligence (AI). A few commenters claimed the clip may have originated from Indonesia and was digitally manipulated.

🔴American actor Dwayne Johnson’s Iftar party video goes viral! pic.twitter.com/HvyeGUiu2D — International Relations (@Intl_Relations0) March 6, 2026

Due to these conflicting claims, the authenticity of the video remains uncertain. As of now, Johnson has not issued any statement confirming or denying whether he attended the iftar gathering or whether the viral footage is genuine.

What’s Next For The Hollywood Star

Meanwhile, Johnson continues to stay busy with his film projects. The actor is reportedly set to return to the big screen in the upcoming installment of the popular adventure franchise Jumanji, which is expected to release later this year.

