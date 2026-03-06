LIVE TV
Internet Erupts Over Viral Video Of Government Primary School Teacher Getting Massage From Students Using Hands, Feet And Rolling Pin In Classroom | WATCH

A video showing a government primary school teacher receiving a body massage from students inside a classroom has triggered widespread outrage on social media. The clip, which has rapidly circulated across multiple platforms, shows several children massaging the teacher using their hands, feet, and even a rolling pin while the teacher appears to be lying down.

Government Primary School Teacher Getting Massage from Students (Screengrab From X)

A video showing a government primary school teacher receiving a body massage from students inside a classroom has triggered widespread outrage on social media. The clip, which has rapidly circulated across multiple platforms, shows several children massaging the teacher using their hands, feet, and even a rolling pin while the teacher appears to be lying down.

According to the visuals in the viral video, the incident appears to have taken place inside a classroom during school hours. A group of students can be seen surrounding the teacher and taking turns massaging different parts of the body. The unusual scene has raised serious concerns among viewers about student welfare and the conduct expected from educators in schools.

The video quickly drew strong reactions online, with many social media users expressing anger and disappointment over the incident. Several users criticized the teacher’s behaviour, calling it inappropriate and an abuse of authority. Many also questioned how such an incident could occur inside a school environment meant to prioritise children’s education and safety.

Netizens demanded strict action against the teacher and urged authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly. Some users also highlighted the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms in schools to prevent similar incidents in the future.

READ MORE: Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

