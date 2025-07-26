Home > Offbeat > How Child Sex Abusers Groom Children? 5 Signs To Not Ignore

How Child Sex Abusers Groom Children? 5 Signs To Not Ignore

Grooming is a method by which sexual offenders interact with children and their caretakers so that the they can conceal their real objectives and abuse the victim with no possibility of detection.

More than 370 million girls and women alive today – or 1 in 8 –have faced rape or sexual assault before the age of 18, as per the UNICEF estimates. According to an analysis of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) by child rights NGO CRY, there has been a 96 per cent increase in the child rape cases from 2016 to 2022. These figures point out towards a harrowing reality that there is no stopping to child sex abuse. Child sexual abuse offenders try every method, including a process called grooming, to target their victims. Grooming is a method by which sexual offenders interact with children and their caretakers so that the they can conceal their real objectives and abuse the victim with no possibility of detection. These are the 5 signs that should raise an alarm over the potential grooming of child by a sex offender. 

1. Physical touch

The sex offenders often start with patting the child on their head or back that might seem harmless but eventually escalates to increased levels of physical contact and in many cases, sexual contacts as well. Children, who can’t differentiate between the good and the bad touches, later realize the crime they were subjected to and experience trauma. 

2. Trying to become over-friendly with the victims

In many cases, the sex abusers also try to blur the boundaries between them and their victims by offering them something, which they are not able to receive in their families. These can be the victim’s favourite snacks, gadgets or any other thing. The offender aims to make the victim gradually disconnect all the familial ties, isolate him or her so that they cannot explain their ordeal to anyone. 

3. Intentionally expose children to pornography

The perpetuator knowingly exposes the children to pornography and other adult content to introduce the idea of sexual contact to victims. 

4. Relatives that you don’t know much

There is a trust deficit with the relatives that you haven’t met for a long time and don’t know much about them. It is difficult to know about their family background, character and other aspects. It is best for their parents and the child to maintain a distance from such people. 

5. Demanding secrecy around the gifts given to children

This is another warning sign of a potential sex offender who aims to sexually harm their victims.

