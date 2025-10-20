Viral Video: Boss Surprises Employees With 51 Brand New Cars On Diwali, Wins Internet

While some companies gifted their employees suitcases, electronics, and hampers during the Diwali celebration, this Chandigarh-based pharma company outdid them all.

This grand gesture by the company has gone viral across social media and has left netizens both amazed and jealous.

The company behind this grand gesture is the MITS group. You can see the founder and chairman, MK Bhatia, handing out keys of the Scorpio SUV to his employees.

Based in the Panchkula district, Haryana, the company recovers from bankruptcy; this gesture by the owner stands tall as a token of gratitude and appreciation toward his employees who have been with him through his tough times. The company that had incurred heavy losses in 2002 found its long-awaited success in 2015. Today, the company is thriving and even aims at a possible venture into the overseas market.



चंडीगढ़ की एक फार्मास्युटिकल कंपनी के मालिक ने अपने 51 कर्मचारियों को कार गिफ्ट की है. MITS नाम की इस फार्मास्युटिकल कंपनी टॉप अधिकारियों को SUV और अन्य कर्मचारियों को कार दी. पिछले साल भी दीवाली में कर्मचारियों को कार गिफ्ट करने का दावा किया

Netizens Reaction

The netizens across social media have mixed reactions. A X user commented, “Forget gifting SUV, they can’t even give good sweets. Hmare Son Papdi ke aage ni bd paye. Jealous of these employees”. Another wrote, “Imagine the kind of hard work these employees must be putting in for the company. Happy Diwali”. Another user commented, “Bhai is company Mai apply kaise karte hai?”

Whether it was a tactic or a genuine gesture, the video is going viral, and employers are over the moon. And it is truly a happy Diwali for them, and it makes them feel highly satisfied in their jobs.

