LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch

Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch

A 24-year-old dislocates his jaw while travelling with his family. Check out the video to see how the railway authorities helped the boy with their brisk judgment. Earns praise online.

(Image Credit: x @@GMSRailway)
(Image Credit: x @@GMSRailway)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 22, 2025 13:32:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch

A passenger on the Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Viviek Express suffered a major jaw dislocation. The man, aged 24, was travelling with his family when the incident happened.

The 24-year-old was travelling in a train when his jaw dislocated mid-journey. The man dislocated his jaw while yawning and was in severe pain. His family started panicking and immediately alerted the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), who later informed the authorities at the Palakkad Railway junction. 

When the train arrived at the Palakkad junction at 2:30 am, an ENT surgeon, Dr Jithin PS, of the Palakkad Railway Hospital, was already waiting for the passenger on the platform. The doctors moved swiftly and quickly started working on the dislocated jaw. Within a few minutes, the boy was relieved from pain, and his jaw was relocated back. 

Video shared on X 

The video was shared on X by Southern Railway. In the video, it can be seen that Doctor Jithin PS very calmly handled the situation, and within a few minutes, he fixed the passenger’s jaw. 

Netizens Reaction

People of X appreciated the work by the railway authorities and how smoothly they handled the situation. A user on X commented, “Prompt response from DMO/RH Palakkad. But it should have been done in private and not by invading the privacy of that person.” Another user said, “Kudos to the doctor. Executed effortlessly. Jaw dislocation is common among youth and is painful. People take medical facilities in India for granted because it’s easily accessible and cheap. They don’t even realise how blessed we are to have affordable, yet the best healthcare.”

Also Read: Viral Video: Angry Employees Reject Soan Papdi As Diwali Gift, Throw Boxes at Company Gate, Watch

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 1:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian healthcare success storyjaw dislocation trainKanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express Dr Jithin PSmid-journey medical emergencyPalakkad Railway Hospitalprompt railway medical responserailway doctor emergencytrain passenger savedviral video X

RELATED News

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 50 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Images to Share With Your Siblings

Bhai Dooj 2025: Check Tika Ceremony Timings and Shubh Muhurat Across Cities

I’m Paying For It’: How Much Money Is Being Spent On Donald Trump’s New Ballroom In White House? The Amount Will SHOCK You

THIS Unusual Centuries-Old Stone-Pelting Festival In Shimla Uses Human Blood As Tilak, Doesn’t Stop Until…

‘Gazab Aadmi Hai Bhai’: Watch Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video Garlanding Woman Candidate Sparks Row, Tejshaswi Yadav Takes A Dig

LATEST NEWS

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings 

Kafala System Abolished: Saudi Arabia Ends ‘Modern Day Slavery’ In Landmark Moment For Migrant Workers

India vs Australia 2nd ODI At Adelaide, Check Ticket Info

Google Maps or Mappls? Why Indian Users Are Switching to Mappls

Baidu expands robotaxi push to Switzerland in PostBus deal

Who’s Teji Kahlon? Popular Punjabi Singer Shot At In Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility

Conservationists argue against 'selective' targeting of palm oil

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's central bank surprises with decision to hold rates steady

Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Film Shines Despite Thamma Clash!

Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch
Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch
Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch
Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch
QUICK LINKS