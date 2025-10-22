Viral Video: Man suffers jaw dislocation on train, doctor saves him in minutes, watch

A passenger on the Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Viviek Express suffered a major jaw dislocation. The man, aged 24, was travelling with his family when the incident happened.

The 24-year-old was travelling in a train when his jaw dislocated mid-journey. The man dislocated his jaw while yawning and was in severe pain. His family started panicking and immediately alerted the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), who later informed the authorities at the Palakkad Railway junction.

When the train arrived at the Palakkad junction at 2:30 am, an ENT surgeon, Dr Jithin PS, of the Palakkad Railway Hospital, was already waiting for the passenger on the platform. The doctors moved swiftly and quickly started working on the dislocated jaw. Within a few minutes, the boy was relieved from pain, and his jaw was relocated back.

Video shared on X

🏥 Quick medical aid at Palakkad Junction A 24-year-old passenger traveling on Train No. 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express suffered a Jaw dislocation and received timely medical assistance from Dr. Jithin P.S., DMO/RH Palakkad. The passenger resumed the journey… pic.twitter.com/UY4zvSxwJH — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) October 18, 2025

The video was shared on X by Southern Railway. In the video, it can be seen that Doctor Jithin PS very calmly handled the situation, and within a few minutes, he fixed the passenger’s jaw.

Netizens Reaction

People of X appreciated the work by the railway authorities and how smoothly they handled the situation. A user on X commented, “Prompt response from DMO/RH Palakkad. But it should have been done in private and not by invading the privacy of that person.” Another user said, “Kudos to the doctor. Executed effortlessly. Jaw dislocation is common among youth and is painful. People take medical facilities in India for granted because it’s easily accessible and cheap. They don’t even realise how blessed we are to have affordable, yet the best healthcare.”

