Viral Video | Rescued Labrador Dali Turns Artist, Raises ₹35,000 Through Paintings For Stray Dog Rescue In Hyderabad

In a heartwarming turn of events, a once-abandoned Labrador in Hyderabad is now making headlines not for tricks or talent shows, but for creating original watercolour paintings and raising money for animal welfare. Named Dali, after the iconic Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí, this two-year-old dog is inspiring animal lovers and art fans alike.

Dali’s journey began in distress. She was found tied up and abandoned when she was only 45 days old. Luckily, she was rescued and adopted by Hyderabad-based couple Hoi Choudhury and Snehangshu Debnath. What followed was nothing short of extraordinary.

VIDEO | Meet Dali, the #Hyderabad Labrador who paints. This 2-year-old Labrador is named after the renowned Spanish artist Salvador Dali, and for good reason. She loves dabbling with brushes and paint to create abstract artworks that have captured public attention. A Hyderabad… pic.twitter.com/TsZjsHgtIJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2025

“She used to snatch the brush from my husband, who is an artist,” shared Hoi. “It started as a playful act, but then a friend joked that maybe she wanted to paint too. So we gave her a chance and she touched the canvas like she meant it.”

That curious moment was the beginning of something magical. Dali took to the brush in her own way, and with support from her adopters, started creating vibrant abstract art. But painting didn’t come easy. The couple realised they needed a safe and pet-friendly tool for her.

“We researched and figured out that a regular brush wouldn’t work,” said Snehangshu. “So we made a special brush at home using a wooden block carved to fit her jaw comfortably. That way, she could hold it in her mouth with ease.”

With her custom brush and an artistic spirit, Dali began to paint regularly. Her artwork, filled with bold colours and happy strokes, reflects her playful nature. In 2024, the couple decided to compile her twelve most loved artworks into a limited-edition calendar. To their surprise, the response was overwhelmingly positive.

According to The New Indian Express, Dali has raised ₹35,000 through the sale of her art and calendar so far. Every rupee has gone towards animal rescue and medical treatment for stray dogs something close to the family’s heart.

Dali’s days now are filled with colour and joy. She swims, plays, enjoys fruit snacks, and loves going on trips. She also has a sibling, Miro another rescue dog who keeps her company.

What began as a rescued pup’s second chance has now turned into a meaningful journey of giving back. Dali, the Labrador with a paintbrush, is showing the world that even abandoned animals can become artists and changemakers with just a little love and a splash of colour.

