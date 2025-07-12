LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Viral Video | Rescued Labrador Dali Turns Artist, Raises ₹35,000 Through Paintings For Stray Dog Rescue In Hyderabad

Viral Video | Rescued Labrador Dali Turns Artist, Raises ₹35,000 Through Paintings For Stray Dog Rescue In Hyderabad

Dali, a rescued Labrador from Hyderabad, creates colourful watercolour paintings and has raised ₹35,000 for stray dog care. Once abandoned, she now lives a joyful life painting and supporting animal charities. Her art journey began with a playful snatch of a paintbrush.

A rescued Labrador named Dali from Hyderabad creates watercolour paintings to raise ₹35,000 for stray dog treatment. Her unique art journey began with a brush-snatching moment.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 16:04:00 IST

In a heartwarming turn of events, a once-abandoned Labrador in Hyderabad is now making headlines not for tricks or talent shows, but for creating original watercolour paintings and raising money for animal welfare. Named Dali, after the iconic Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí, this two-year-old dog is inspiring animal lovers and art fans alike.

Dali’s journey began in distress. She was found tied up and abandoned when she was only 45 days old. Luckily, she was rescued and adopted by Hyderabad-based couple Hoi Choudhury and Snehangshu Debnath. What followed was nothing short of extraordinary.

“She used to snatch the brush from my husband, who is an artist,” shared Hoi. “It started as a playful act, but then a friend joked that maybe she wanted to paint too. So we gave her a chance and she touched the canvas like she meant it.”

That curious moment was the beginning of something magical. Dali took to the brush in her own way, and with support from her adopters, started creating vibrant abstract art. But painting didn’t come easy. The couple realised they needed a safe and pet-friendly tool for her.

“We researched and figured out that a regular brush wouldn’t work,” said Snehangshu. “So we made a special brush at home using a wooden block carved to fit her jaw comfortably. That way, she could hold it in her mouth with ease.”

With her custom brush and an artistic spirit, Dali began to paint regularly. Her artwork, filled with bold colours and happy strokes, reflects her playful nature. In 2024, the couple decided to compile her twelve most loved artworks into a limited-edition calendar. To their surprise, the response was overwhelmingly positive.

According to The New Indian Express, Dali has raised ₹35,000 through the sale of her art and calendar so far. Every rupee has gone towards animal rescue and medical treatment for stray dogs something close to the family’s heart.

Dali’s days now are filled with colour and joy. She swims, plays, enjoys fruit snacks, and loves going on trips. She also has a sibling, Miro another rescue dog who keeps her company.

What began as a rescued pup’s second chance has now turned into a meaningful journey of giving back. Dali, the Labrador with a paintbrush, is showing the world that even abandoned animals can become artists and changemakers with just a little love and a splash of colour.

ALSO READ: Viral Video | Man Beats 12-Year-Old in Lift, Threatens To Stab Him—Caught On CCTV

Tags: dog artist in Indiadog watercolour paintingsHyderabad dog painting newsrescued Labrador Dali

