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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned

Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned

Gurugram SUVs Crash: The reckless behaviour sparked off panic among the neighbourhood as the spectators had to move out of the way.

Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned (Photo: X)
Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 7, 2026 12:03:11 IST

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Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned

A shocking case of scandalous road rage was witnessed at an outrageous road rage capture at Gurugram in which two vehicles (Scorpios SUVs) were on camera in the violent collision of the two vehicles following a heated argument. The theatrical performance which took place in the Dhanwapur area has appalled the spectators because the video of this performance was leaked online and it soon became popular. What began as a verbal fight between the drivers soon became a life-threatening battle in a busy street and not only those involved, but also those around them and the traffic, were at risk.

Gurugram SUV Crash: Watch Viral Video 

The eyewitnesses reported that the two black Scorpios cars were operated by the two drivers who got into a dispute that took several minutes before it got out of control. Instead of de-escalating, both sides began using their SUVs as instruments, crashing into one another with them several times over and over in the middle of the highway. The reckless behaviour sparked off panic among the neighbourhood as the spectators had to move out of the way. The scenario underscored the increasing alarm on cases of aggressive driving and road rage cases in congested cities such as Gurugram.



The viral video reflects the power of the collision during which one of the SUVs is depicted gaining momentum and hitting the other causing clouds of dust into the air. Then, in a couple of seconds, a man is seen getting out of one of the cars and running after the other with a stone in his hand which only made the conflict better. Next, the second SUV is observed racing out of the situation as the melee is going on. The images have raised furor in social media with several people demanding serious measures against the individuals involved as they put the life of the masses at risk.

Gurugram SUVs Crash: What Happened Here?

At this juncture, it is unclear what the scuffle was all about and the government has not made any official statement over what transpired. However, this and other accidents make it clear that more stringent traffic rules should be enforced, and people should be made to consider responsible driving. Road rage is not only life threatening, but can easily result in a serious violence as in this case. The episode is a sour lesson of how minor differences on the highway could turn into a life and death situation in a few seconds.

Also Read: Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Are AI-Generated Download Links Of Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer Being Circulated?

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Tags: dhanwapur gurugram incidentGurugram road rageroad rage indiascorpio suv crashshocking road ragesuv collision videoviral video gurugram

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Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned

Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned

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Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned

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Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned
Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned
Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned
Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned

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