LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth

You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth

A video by a foreign vlogger is going viral on X, uncovering the shocking truth about Bengaluru roads. From piles of garbage to blocked footpaths, the video sparks a debate among citizens demanding basic civic action.

Bengaluru streets are going viral on the internet, exposing the basic hygiene of the city. Sidewalks are filled with trash and feces. Check out the video. (Image Credit: @caleb_friesen2)
Bengaluru streets are going viral on the internet, exposing the basic hygiene of the city. Sidewalks are filled with trash and feces. Check out the video. (Image Credit: @caleb_friesen2)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 26, 2025 11:01:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth

In a viral video on X, a man was seen exploring an entire stretch of the sidewalk, which was covered in heaps of trash, making it almost impossible for people to walk. 

Dumping trash on the road is one of the most common issues in India. With governments’ numerous cleanliness drives and initiatives, nothing seems to have changed when it comes to cleanliness. 

What’s in the viral video?

This is exactly what happened in this vlogger’s video, which he posted on X (formerly Twitter). The vlogger was casually strolling on the road when he started noticing a pattern in the trash. It was lying everywhere; if not trash, then there would be some small “Paanwala” shops. the man was on hunt for a Mcdonalds, while he was on the hunt is discovered a “secret footpath”. 



The video is almost 9 minutes long, and during the entire time, the sidewalks of Bengaluru roads were filled with piles of garbage, intruding onto the footpath, and even an electricity pole. He also said, I just had to walk off the footpath because it was completely blocked.”

His Post On X about the “secret footpath”

The caption on his post read, ” I found a secret footpath in Bengaluru.

Here’s what it’s being used for 

– Defecation

-Sticking posters

-Discarding trash 

-Growing flyover grass

Foreigner Exposes Poor Condition Of Bengaluru’s Footpaths: ‘They Are Used For Defecation, Discarding Trash”

Netizens’ Reaction On The Post

The netizens are shocked to see such a condition of active roads. A resident of Bengaluru commented, “I think as citizens of Bengaluru, we all should raise our voices. Let’s make videos just like this whenever you see something like this in Bengaluru and flood the social media and tag everyone who’s responsible. We can make a change, don’t forget that we are living in a democracy.” 

Another user commented, “OMG, this is shocking. We are so immune to trash and don’t even realise as we drive everywhere and have accepted that you just cannot walk anywhere in the metro cities due to no paths or just walking in trash…. 

Thank you for getting a lot of paths fixed around Indiranagar!”

“Come through the same route after 10 years, I bet you would get a similar experience and nothing much would have changed. Indians are used to these kinds of things, clean public places are the least of all the day-to-day problems. Other states in tier 2/3 cities are even worse,” said another user in shock. 

Also Read: Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 11:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengaluru cleanlinessBengaluru footpath conditionBengaluru footpath problemsBengaluru garbage issueBengaluru public cleanlinessBengaluru sidewalksBengaluru social media reactionsBengaluru street hygieneBengaluru waste managementBengaluru X viral videoCivic issues in BengaluruForeign vlogger viral videoForeigner exposes BengaluruTrash on Bengaluru roads

RELATED News

Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video

Watch: Dowry Harassment In Chhattisgarh, Woman Dies By Suicide Months After Marriage, Video Goes Viral

Indian Railways Viral Video: Man Holds Pee For 24 Hours In Overcrowded Express Coach: ‘I Fear Drinking Water’

Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud

Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai Venue 2025: New Facelift vs Old Venue- What Has Changed? Price, Design, Key Feature

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

Passive Income 2025: Easy and Smart Ways to Boost Your Earnings

North Korea's foreign minister to visit Russia on October 26-28, RIA reports

NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th

Lenskart Solutions IPO Launch: India’s Eyewear Giant Goes Public on October 31, Backed by Top Investors, Sparking Market Frenzy and Fundraising Excitement

North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…

Yamamoto proud of rare complete game performance to help Dodgers even World Series

You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth
You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth
You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth
You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth

QUICK LINKS