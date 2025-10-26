You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth

In a viral video on X, a man was seen exploring an entire stretch of the sidewalk, which was covered in heaps of trash, making it almost impossible for people to walk.

Dumping trash on the road is one of the most common issues in India. With governments’ numerous cleanliness drives and initiatives, nothing seems to have changed when it comes to cleanliness.

What’s in the viral video?

This is exactly what happened in this vlogger’s video, which he posted on X (formerly Twitter). The vlogger was casually strolling on the road when he started noticing a pattern in the trash. It was lying everywhere; if not trash, then there would be some small “Paanwala” shops. the man was on hunt for a Mcdonalds, while he was on the hunt is discovered a “secret footpath”.

I found a secret footpath in Bengaluru. Here’s what it’s being used for: – Defecation

– Sticking posters

– Discarding trash

– Growing flyover grass So, where are pedestrians walking instead? A subterranean single-lane tunnel road.







The video is almost 9 minutes long, and during the entire time, the sidewalks of Bengaluru roads were filled with piles of garbage, intruding onto the footpath, and even an electricity pole. He also said, I just had to walk off the footpath because it was completely blocked.”

His Post On X about the “secret footpath”

The caption on his post read, ” I found a secret footpath in Bengaluru.

Here’s what it’s being used for

Foreigner Exposes Poor Condition Of Bengaluru’s Footpaths: ‘They Are Used For Defecation, Discarding Trash”

Netizens’ Reaction On The Post

The netizens are shocked to see such a condition of active roads. A resident of Bengaluru commented, “I think as citizens of Bengaluru, we all should raise our voices. Let’s make videos just like this whenever you see something like this in Bengaluru and flood the social media and tag everyone who’s responsible. We can make a change, don’t forget that we are living in a democracy.”

Another user commented, “OMG, this is shocking. We are so immune to trash and don’t even realise as we drive everywhere and have accepted that you just cannot walk anywhere in the metro cities due to no paths or just walking in trash….

Thank you for getting a lot of paths fixed around Indiranagar!”

“Come through the same route after 10 years, I bet you would get a similar experience and nothing much would have changed. Indians are used to these kinds of things, clean public places are the least of all the day-to-day problems. Other states in tier 2/3 cities are even worse,” said another user in shock.

