Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video

Mumbai’s new Aqua line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, and this 33.5 km-long aqua line is now operational for the public. This line runs between Aarey and Colaba.

What’s in Ashvini Bhave’s Viral Video

Check out the viral video of Marathi actress Ashvini Bhave captured taking a ride on Mumbai’s newly launched Aqua Metro line (Metro Line 3).

After the launch, everyone in the city rushed to experience the newest Aqua line. Among the joinees, there was Marathi star Ashvini Bhave, who was also seen enjoying with high spirits.

The actress, after her marriage, shifted to the US and visits India on festivals and special occasions to stay close to her roots. She posted this video on Instagram and got viral super soon on X as well. In the video, you can see that the actress is getting pictures taken with her fans. She was wearing this beautiful light-hued saree while enjoying the metro ride.

With the video going viral, it brought different opinions, while some people liked her excitement and enthusiasm, others just called it a PR and that no Mumbai train is this empty, ever.







Netizen’s Reaction

The video has over 700k views and 27k likes. The netizens had mixed reactions. A user commented, “Basically Metro 3 is already more popular because of its connectivity, of course; instead of bhave, bhide mam should do a small podcast in running metro dono abt others i will watch it for sure”. Another user commented, “Wow… she came back from the USA, just to ride in Metro…Hope she will settle back in her home country…”

“How much did she get to ride this empty train under police protection? Pls ask her to ride a local train from Dadar at 9 am on Tuesday!” said one of the users.

