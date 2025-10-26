LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video

Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video

Marathi actress Ashvini Bhave was seen riding Mumbai's newest Aqua line. She posted her video on Instagram, and it went viral in no time. Then it got viral on X as well. Check out the video.

Ashvini Bhave was seen travelling on the Aqua Line, which was recently launched in Mumbai. Her video brought mixed reactions, and it went viral in no time. (Image Credit: Instagram @ashvinibhave)
Ashvini Bhave was seen travelling on the Aqua Line, which was recently launched in Mumbai. Her video brought mixed reactions, and it went viral in no time. (Image Credit: Instagram @ashvinibhave)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 26, 2025 09:38:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video

Mumbai’s new Aqua line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, and this 33.5 km-long aqua line is now operational for the public. This line runs between Aarey and Colaba.

What’s in Ashvini Bhave’s Viral Video

Check out the viral video of Marathi actress Ashvini Bhave captured taking a ride on Mumbai’s newly launched Aqua Metro line (Metro Line 3). 

After the launch, everyone in the city rushed to experience the newest Aqua line. Among the joinees, there was Marathi star Ashvini Bhave, who was also seen enjoying with high spirits. 

The actress, after her marriage, shifted to the US and visits India on festivals and special occasions to stay close to her roots. She posted this video on Instagram and got viral super soon on X as well. In the video, you can see that the actress is getting pictures taken with her fans. She was wearing this beautiful light-hued saree while enjoying the metro ride. 

With the video going viral, it brought different opinions, while some people liked her excitement and enthusiasm, others just called it a PR and that no Mumbai train is this empty, ever.



Netizen’s Reaction

The video has over 700k views and 27k likes. The netizens had mixed reactions. A user commented, “Basically Metro 3 is already more popular because of its connectivity, of course; instead of bhave, bhide mam should do a small podcast in running metro dono abt others i will watch it for sure”. Another user commented, “Wow… she came back from the USA, just to ride in Metro…Hope she will settle back in her home country…”

“How much did she get to ride this empty train under police protection? Pls ask her to ride a local train from Dadar at 9 am on Tuesday!” said one of the users. 

Also Read: Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 9:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashvini Bhave Aqua Line videoAshvini Bhave Instagram videoAshvini Bhave Mumbai MetroAshvini Bhave newsAshvini Bhave viral videoMarathi actress Mumbai MetroMumbai Aqua Line inaugurationMumbai Metro Line 3 viral videoMumbai Metro viral reactionsPM Modi Mumbai Metro launch

RELATED News

Watch: Dowry Harassment In Chhattisgarh, Woman Dies By Suicide Months After Marriage, Video Goes Viral

Indian Railways Viral Video: Man Holds Pee For 24 Hours In Overcrowded Express Coach: ‘I Fear Drinking Water’

Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud

Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Step-by-Step Ritual Guide for Nahay Khay, Kharna & Arghya

LATEST NEWS

Japan, US to ink tech MOU during Trump's Tokyo visit, Nikkei says

Crypto in 2025: What Investors Should Know Before Buying

JD(U) Expels 11 Leaders, Including Shailesh Kumar, Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

CAMBODIA PM: NO MATTER HOW DIFFICULT, COMPLEX DISPUTE MAY BE, THEY MUST BE RESOLVED BY PEACEFUL MEANS

Mutual Funds vs Stocks: Where Should You Put Your Money This Festive Season?

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

Jharkhand Blood Bank Scandal, Five Children Suffering From Thalassemia Test HIV Positive

Yamamoto tosses complete game against Blue Jays as Dodgers even World Series

Stock Market Today: Here Are Top Triggers Set To Move The Indian Stock Market On Monday

USTR Greer says trade talks with China moving toward agreement for leaders to review

Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video
Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video
Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video
Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video

QUICK LINKS