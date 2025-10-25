Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud

An elderly man Beaten With sticks and rods over property disputes in southeast Delhi ends up with fractured legs.

This bizarre video of a man beating an elderly man with a rod is going viral on the Internet over property disputes. The incident unfolded in broad daylight on a busy road in the national capital.

The elderly man is begging him to stop, but he is mercilessly hitting him. His arm is bleeding through the shirt, and it raises safety concerns.

दिल्ली के सरिता विहार इलाके में एक मोहित नाम के शख्स ने सरेआम सड़क पर बुज़ुर्ग को डंडे से पीटा,,, आरोपी को शक था कि 2 साल पहले उसके प्लॉट पर किए गए अवैध निर्माण को DDA ने गिरा दिया था। आरोपी को शक था कि बुजुर्ग की शिकायत पर DDA ने कार्रवाई की…@DCPSEastDelhi @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/zbBALMc7Gv — Rajneesh Sharma (@Rajnees52305809) October 25, 2025







Who Is The Elderly Man, And Where Was He Assaulted

According to sources, the elderly man, Raghuraj Singh, is a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee who was going to the office on October 24, like any other day, when he became the victim of this horrific assault. Mohit, the accused, stopped Singh’s car near Aali Extension on Mathura Road with an accomplice. They broke his car’s windshield and dragged him out of the car, and started knocking him with rods and sticks. He was left with broken legs and was rushed to Apollo Hospital, where the police started their inquiry into the case

Why Was The Elderly Man Assaulted?

This incident was a case of a long-standing property dispute. It has come to light that Mohit had purchased a plot in Aali and had started the construction, but soon after Delhi Development Authority demolished it. He suspected that the victim must have plotted the revenge and tipped DDA about this unauthorized construction.

As of now, Mohit and his accomplice are nowhere to be found. The police are currently on a manhunt to catch the accused. As the video goes viral, authorities have asked the people to assist them in locating the attacker.

