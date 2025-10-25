LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud

Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud

A shocking video from Mathura Road is going viral. An elderly man is getting beaten up by a young man with rods over a property dispute. Police urge assistance to catch the accused.

Check out the video of an elderly man getting beaten up with rods over property issues. Police launch a manhunt to trace the accused. (Image Credit: X @Rajnees52305809)
Check out the video of an elderly man getting beaten up with rods over property issues. Police launch a manhunt to trace the accused. (Image Credit: X @Rajnees52305809)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 25, 2025 16:30:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud

An elderly man Beaten With sticks and rods over property disputes in southeast Delhi ends up with fractured legs. 

This bizarre video of a man beating an elderly man with a rod is going viral on the Internet over property disputes. The incident unfolded in broad daylight on a busy road in the national capital. 

The elderly man is begging him to stop, but he is mercilessly hitting him. His arm is bleeding through the shirt, and it raises safety concerns. 



Who Is The Elderly Man, And Where Was He Assaulted

According to sources, the elderly man, Raghuraj Singh, is a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee who was going to the office on October 24, like any other day, when he became the victim of this horrific assault. Mohit, the accused, stopped Singh’s car near Aali Extension on Mathura Road with an accomplice. They broke his car’s windshield and dragged him out of the car, and started knocking him with rods and sticks. He was left with broken legs and was rushed to Apollo Hospital, where the police started their inquiry into the case

Why Was The Elderly Man Assaulted?

This incident was a case of a long-standing property dispute. It has come to light that Mohit had purchased a plot in Aali and had started the construction, but soon after Delhi Development Authority demolished it. He suspected that the victim must have plotted the revenge and tipped DDA about this unauthorized construction. 

As of now, Mohit and his accomplice are nowhere to be found. The police are currently on a manhunt to catch the accused. As the video goes viral, authorities have asked the people to assist them in locating the attacker. 

Also Read: You Won’t Believe This Man Turned a Train Washroom Into a Bedroom, Raises Safety Concern- Watch the Viral Video

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 4:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Apollo Hospital Delhicrime against elderlyDelhi assault caseDelhi crime newsDelhi police manhuntDelhi property disputeDelhi viral videoelderly man beatenMathura Road attackMohit property feudRaghuraj Singh casesoutheast Delhi violence

RELATED News

Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Step-by-Step Ritual Guide for Nahay Khay, Kharna & Arghya

Was 11-Year-Old ‘Bal Sant’ Abhinav Arora Spotted Enjoying At Travis Scott’s Delhi Concert? Here’s The Truth

You Won’t Believe This Man Turned a Train Washroom Into a Bedroom, Raises Safety Concern- Watch the Viral Video

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Vidhi – Step-by-Step Guide for Devotees

Chhath Puja 2025: Essential Dos & Don’ts for Vrat with Complete Puja Samagri Checklist

LATEST NEWS

‘Lost Respect For Our Team’: Satish Shah Once Asked To Switch Off TVs And Boycott India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Grizzlies, Pacers get early test with back-to-back games

Is Donald Trump Preparing For War With China? US President Plans New Navy Armada ‘Golden Fleet’ To…

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

When Satish Shah Opened Up About Facing Multiple Rejections Despite Being An FTII Graduate ‘I Had Not Come To Become A…’

'It was madness' Blue Jays Barger after Toronto crushes Dodgers 11-4 in World Series opener

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes book a date with Mumbai Meteors in the Final

J-League Standings

Satish Shah’s Hilarious ‘Spitting Professor’ Scene In Main Hoon Na Had Shah Rukh Khan ROFLing On Set

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud
Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud
Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud
Delhi Shocker On Video: Elderly Man Beaten Mercilessly on Road Amid Property Feud

QUICK LINKS