8 Skincare Mistakes You Might Be Making
From skipping sunscreen to over-exfoliating, these common skincare mistakes could be harming your skin. Find out what to avoid for healthier, glowing skin.
Over-Cleansing Your Skin
Washing your face too often can strip natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Twice a day is usually enough for healthy skin.
Skipping Sunscreen Indoors
UV rays can penetrate windows and screens. Skipping sunscreen indoors may speed up ageing and pigmentation.
Using Too Many Products
Layering too many skincare products can overwhelm your skin. Simpler routines often work better than complicated ones.
Ignoring Your Skin Type
Using products not suited to your skin type can cause breakouts, dryness, or dullness. Knowing your skin type is key.
Not Removing Makeup Properly
Sleeping with makeup clogs pores and damages the skin barrier. Proper cleansing helps skin repair overnight.
Over-Exfoliating
Exfoliating too often can weaken your skin barrier. Limit exfoliation to 1–2 times a week for best results.
Expecting Instant Results
Skincare needs consistency and patience. Most products take weeks to show visible improvement.
Neglecting Lifestyle Factors
Poor sleep, dehydration, and stress can impact your skin. Skincare works best when paired with healthy habits.
Disclaimer: The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.