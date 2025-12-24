LIVE TV
  • 8 Skincare Mistakes You Might Be Making

8 Skincare Mistakes You Might Be Making

From skipping sunscreen to over-exfoliating, these common skincare mistakes could be harming your skin. Find out what to avoid for healthier, glowing skin.

Published By: Published: December 24, 2025 15:43:59 IST
Over-Cleansing Your Skin
1/8
Credit: Freepik

Over-Cleansing Your Skin

Washing your face too often can strip natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Twice a day is usually enough for healthy skin.

Skipping Sunscreen Indoors
2/8
Credit: Freepik

Skipping Sunscreen Indoors

UV rays can penetrate windows and screens. Skipping sunscreen indoors may speed up ageing and pigmentation.

Using Too Many Products
3/8
Credit: Freepik

Using Too Many Products

Layering too many skincare products can overwhelm your skin. Simpler routines often work better than complicated ones.

Ignoring Your Skin Type
4/8
Credit: Freepik

Ignoring Your Skin Type

Using products not suited to your skin type can cause breakouts, dryness, or dullness. Knowing your skin type is key.

Not Removing Makeup Properly
5/8
Credit: Freepik

Not Removing Makeup Properly

Sleeping with makeup clogs pores and damages the skin barrier. Proper cleansing helps skin repair overnight.

Over-Exfoliating
6/8
Credit: Freepik

Over-Exfoliating

Exfoliating too often can weaken your skin barrier. Limit exfoliation to 1–2 times a week for best results.

Expecting Instant Results
7/8
Credit: Freepik

Expecting Instant Results

Skincare needs consistency and patience. Most products take weeks to show visible improvement.

Neglecting Lifestyle Factors
8/8
Credit: Freepik

Neglecting Lifestyle Factors

Poor sleep, dehydration, and stress can impact your skin. Skincare works best when paired with healthy habits.

Disclaimer: The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

