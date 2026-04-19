West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 10 Candidates with Declared Criminal Cases – Full List, Party Details & Verified Election Data

The deepening nexus between politics and crime has once again come under sharp focus in West Bengal. According to a new report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), nearly 23% of candidates contesting the first phase of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections have declared criminal cases in their official affidavits. Out of the 1,475 candidates analyzed, 345 have pending criminal cases, with a staggering 20% (294 candidates) facing serious charges, including allegations of murder, attempted murder, and crimes against women. Discover the 10 candidates with criminal backgrounds in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 1.