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  • West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 10 Candidates with Declared Criminal Cases – Full List, Party Details & Verified Election Data

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 10 Candidates with Declared Criminal Cases – Full List, Party Details & Verified Election Data

The deepening nexus between politics and crime has once again come under sharp focus in West Bengal. According to a new report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), nearly 23% of candidates contesting the first phase of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections have declared criminal cases in their official affidavits. Out of the 1,475 candidates analyzed, 345 have pending criminal cases, with a staggering 20% (294 candidates) facing serious charges, including allegations of murder, attempted murder, and crimes against women. Discover the 10 candidates with criminal backgrounds in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 1.

Published By: Published: April 19, 2026 14:21:05 IST
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Anindya Banerjee (BJP, Kamarhati)
1/10
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 10 Candidates with Declared Criminal Cases – Full List, Party Details & Verified Election Data

Anindya Banerjee (BJP, Kamarhati)

Holds the highest number of declared cases on this list with 12 criminal cases registered against him.

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Adhikari Mangobinda (TMC, Bhatar)
2/10

Adhikari Mangobinda (TMC, Bhatar)

A prominent candidate for the Trinamool Congress who has declared 11 criminal cases in his election affidavit.

Arijit Roy (BJP, Barabani)
3/10

Arijit Roy (BJP, Barabani)

Represents the BJP in Barabani and has a significant legal record with 10 declared criminal cases.

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Anwarul Haque (CPI(M), Chopra)
4/10

Anwarul Haque (CPI(M), Chopra)

The leading candidate for the Left in Chopra, having declared 7 criminal cases as part of his filing.

Amarnath Shakha (Onda, BJP)
5/10

Amarnath Shakha (Onda, BJP)

Contesting the Onda seat for the BJP, he has disclosed 6 criminal cases in his background.

Alok Kumar Majhi (TMC, Jamalpur - SC)
6/10

Alok Kumar Majhi (TMC, Jamalpur - SC)

Standing for the TMC in the Jamalpur (SC) constituency, he has 5 criminal cases pending or registered against him.

Abdul Karim Chowdhary (TMC, Islampur)
7/10

Abdul Karim Chowdhary (TMC, Islampur)

A veteran politician in Islampur; his current election declaration includes 4 criminal cases.

Aishe Ghosh (CPI(M), Jamuria)
8/10

Aishe Ghosh (CPI(M), Jamuria)

The high-profile former student leader, now contesting for the Left in Jamuria, has declared 4 criminal cases.

Ali Imran Ramz (AIFB, Chakulia)
9/10

Ali Imran Ramz (AIFB, Chakulia)

Representing the All India Forward Bloc in Chakulia, he has reported 4 criminal cases in his official records.

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Abhijit Bhattacharyya (INC, Purbasthali Dakshin)
10/10

Abhijit Bhattacharyya (INC, Purbasthali Dakshin)

Contesting for the Indian National Congress, he has the fewest on this specific list with 3 declared criminal cases.

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