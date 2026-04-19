PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 Injury News: Rishabh Pant Uncertain For Today’s IPL Match? Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

The high-flying Punjab Kings will take on the inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, in the second double-header game on Sunday. LSG, who are coming into the game after a proper hammering at the hands of defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will look for a change in fortune coming into the game. They won’t have it easy against the mighty Punjab Kings, who are continuing their form which they left off in the last season.

PBKS are ranked at the top of the points table as they are yet to face a defeat in the tournament. On the other hand, with 2 wins and 3 losses, LSG are placed 8th in the standings.

PBKS vs LSG: Will Rishabh Pant play?

In the prior match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the wicketkeeper-batter raised worries after getting hit on the left forearm by a short ball delivered by Josh Hazlewood.

Rishabh Pant initially left the field after the hit but came back to bat later in the innings, though he couldn’t last for long. Since that time, he has been practicing with the team, and initial signs indicated the injury was confined to a bruise instead of something more severe.

LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun confirmed his availability and shared a positive update before the afternoon match.

“He is perfectly alright, fit enough to play tomorrow (Sunday),” Arun told reporters, putting to rest any doubts over the skipper’s participation.

There is no update on Josh Inglis’ arrival in India. Also, LSG’s Global Director of Cricket, Tom Moody, declared that speedsters Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav are fit ahead of the RCB game.

PBKS vs LSG Predicted XI:

Punjab Kings: P Simran Singh (wk), P Arya, Cooper Connolly, S Iyer (C), MP Stoinis, Shashank Singh, M Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: MR Marsh, AK Markram, Rishabh Pant (C), Nicholas Pooran, A Badoni, , GF Linde, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, P Yadav, M Shami

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