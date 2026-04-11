Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest: Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle Issues Official Statement, Clarifies Chest Infection Reports
Who is Zanai Bhosle? Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was recently hospitalised in Mumbai, spraking concern among fans after initial reports suggested a possible heart-related issue. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle stepped forward to address the situation and share an official update on her health condition. The update quickly gaine dattention online, as people looked for clarity amid widespread speculation and circulating reports.
Who Is Zanai Bhosle?
Zanai Bhosle is the granddaughter of Asha Bhosle and an emerging singer-dancer, often accompanying her at events and public appearances.
Official Statement After Hospitalisation
She issued an official Instagram statement after Asha Bhosle’s hospitalization, clarifying that the singer was admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, not just cardiac issues.
Request for Privacy
Zanai requested privacy for the family, asking media and fans to respect their space while treatment continues at the hospital in Mumbai.
Reassurance on Health Condition
She reassured fans that treatment is ongoing and the family is hopeful, promising to share further updates once there is positive progress.
Clarifying Rumours
Her statement helped clear confusion, as earlier reports suggested a heart attack, but she emphasized exhaustion and infection as the primary reasons behind the hospitalisation.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and statements shared by Zanai Bhosle and media sources at the time of writing. Health updates regarding Asha Bhosle may change, and official confirmation from the family or medical authorities should be considered final. Readers are advised not to rely on unverified rumors or social media speculation.