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  • Friday OTT Releases (May 1, 2026): 6 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and More With Release Dates And What to Watch This Week

Friday OTT Releases (May 1, 2026): 6 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and More With Release Dates And What to Watch This Week

The upcoming Friday will introduce new streaming content, which will become available on various platforms throughout the week. The week presents a collection of intense stories, which include both dramatic performances and upcoming show returns. The new releases of this week provide different viewing options, which include crime shows, social dramas, and fantasy adventure content.

Published By: Published: May 1, 2026 14:03:04 IST
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Friday OTT Releases
1/6

Friday OTT Releases

Here's a list of the top 5 OTT movies and shows releasing this Friday (May 1, 2026).

You Might Be Interested In
Glory
2/6

Glory

Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime / Sports Drama
Cast: Divyenndu Sharma, Pulkit Samrat
Plot: A gritty boxing-based story that blends crime, ambition, and personal redemption.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond
3/6

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Drama
Plot: A more intense sequel exploring faith, identity, and human relationships.

You Might Be Interested In
Aadu 3
4/6

Aadu 3

Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Malayalam Fantasy Comedy
Cast: Jayasurya
Plot: The fan-favorite character Shaji Pappan returns in this chaotic and humorous adventure.

Swapped
5/6

Swapped

Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animated Comedy
Cast (Voice): Michael B. Jordan
Plot: A fun body-swap story packed with humor, friendship, and unexpected twists.

You Might Be Interested In
Undekhi: The Final Battle
6/6

Undekhi: The Final Battle

Platform: SonyLIV
Plot: The final chapter brings an explosive face-off between rivals as crime, power, and revenge collide, with shocking revelations and intense drama in the Atwal family’s dangerous empire.

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