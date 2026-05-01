Friday OTT Releases (May 1, 2026): 6 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and More With Release Dates And What to Watch This Week

The upcoming Friday will introduce new streaming content, which will become available on various platforms throughout the week. The week presents a collection of intense stories, which include both dramatic performances and upcoming show returns. The new releases of this week provide different viewing options, which include crime shows, social dramas, and fantasy adventure content.