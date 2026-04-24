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  • Nita Ambani TIME 100 Swadesh Jamdani Saree Look Going Viral: 5 Stunning Sarees That Define Her Luxury Style

Nita Ambani TIME 100 Swadesh Jamdani Saree Look Going Viral: 5 Stunning Sarees That Define Her Luxury Style

Nita Ambani TIME 100 Saree: Nita Ambani continues to set fashion benchmarks with ehr elegant saree choices, blending Indian heritage with global sophistication at high-profile events. From the TIME100 red carpet to grand cultural occasions, her looks reflect a perfect mix of tradition, luxury and modern styling. Each saree she wears highlights rich Indian textiles like Banarasi, Jamawar and Kanchipuram, bringing craftsmanship into the spotlight.

Published By: Published: April 24, 2026 13:20:33 IST
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Nita Ambani Top 5 Saree Looks
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Nita Ambani TIME 100 Swadesh Jamdani Saree Look Going Viral: 5 Stunning Sarees That Define Her Luxury Style

Nita Ambani Top 5 Saree Looks

Here are the top 5 saree looks of Nita Ambani that will leave you stunned.

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Nita Ambani TIME 100 Saree
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Nita Ambani TIME 100 Saree

Nita Ambani wore an ivory-gold saree at TIME100, featuring delicate embroidery and pearl detailing. The elegant styling reflected global sophistication while showcasing Indian craftsmanship on an international platform.

Nita Ambani Pink Charbagh Saree
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Nita Ambani Pink Charbagh Saree

Nita Ambani dazzled in a pink Charbagh saree featuring intricate Banarasi craftsmanship and vibrant meenakari work. The design reflects Mughal garden inspiration, blending heritage weaving techniques with modern luxury styling.

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Nita Ambani Blue Banarasi Saree
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Nita Ambani Blue Banarasi Saree

Nita Ambani wore a peacock blue Banarasi silk saree with intricate gold zari work. Styled with traditional jewelry, the look highlighted timeless Indian weaving techniques and royal elegance.

Nita Ambani Red Kanchipuram Saree
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Nita Ambani Red Kanchipuram Saree

Nita Ambani wore a Kanchipuram silk saree featuring over 100 temple-inspired motifs woven in gold and silver zari. The look celebrated South Indian heritage with intricate storytelling through traditional weaving.

Nita Ambani Janawar Saree By Tarun Tahiliani
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Nita Ambani Janawar Saree By Tarun Tahiliani

Nita Ambani wore a jamawar saree by Tarun Tahiliani, crafted over 1,900 hours with intricate embroidery. Styled with high-value diamonds, the look blended heritage textile art with couture luxury.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information above is based on publicly available reports, designer showcases, and media coverage. Details about sarees, designers, and craftsmanship may vary slightly. This content is for informational and fashion reference purposes only.

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