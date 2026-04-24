Nita Ambani TIME 100 Swadesh Jamdani Saree Look Going Viral: 5 Stunning Sarees That Define Her Luxury Style

Nita Ambani TIME 100 Saree: Nita Ambani continues to set fashion benchmarks with ehr elegant saree choices, blending Indian heritage with global sophistication at high-profile events. From the TIME100 red carpet to grand cultural occasions, her looks reflect a perfect mix of tradition, luxury and modern styling. Each saree she wears highlights rich Indian textiles like Banarasi, Jamawar and Kanchipuram, bringing craftsmanship into the spotlight.