CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) results 2026 on April 24. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official websites, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and exams.nta.ac.in. The CUET PG is a national entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes at central, state, deemed and participating universities in India.

Where to check CUET PG Result 2026 online

Candidates will be able to check their results on the following official portals: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download the CUET PG scorecard by following the below steps:

Visit the official website

Click on CUET PG 2026 result

Enter application number and password or date of birth

Click on submit

Click on ‘download’ and then save the scorecard

It’s better to have your login credentials handy for fast login

What details are mentioned in CUET PG scorecard

The CUET PG 2026 result contains the following details: the candidate’s name, roll number, subjects appeared for, marks obtained, percentile or score, and qualifying status. Students are advised to verify all the details mentioned in the scorecard.

What is the CUET PG 2026 exam pattern

The CUET PG 2026 exam was held in a computer-based test mode. There were question papers in English and Hindi for the majority of specialised courses. The duration of the exam was 90 minutes, and the candidates were evaluated on subject knowledge as per their chosen discipline.

What are the cut-off marks for CUET PG 2026

The CUET PG exam does not have a cut-off score; as with most other exams, the admission depends upon the cut-off and merit list of each university. Generally, for well-known universities like the University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, you need to score more than 270 out of 300. A score of around 180 to 220 is safe for admission to a lot of central universities, depending on the course and competitiveness.

Is re-evaluation allowed for CUET PG Result 2026

The NTA has declared that there will be no provision of re-evaluation or rechecking of CUET PG results. No requests will be entertained for re-evaluation under any circumstances.

What happens after CUET PG result 2026

After the result declaration, each university will announce their cut-off and merit list individually. Candidates who qualify based on cut-offs will be called for counselling. Each university will have its own counselling process, and candidates are required to apply individually to their desired courses and institutes. When the result comes out, the candidates should download their scorecards and keep an eye on admission announcements from their desired institutes and courses.