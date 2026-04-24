CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) results 2026.

CUET PG Results 2026
CUET PG Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 24, 2026 17:16:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) results 2026 on April 24. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official websites, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and exams.nta.ac.in. The CUET PG is a national entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes at central, state, deemed and participating universities in India.

Where to check CUET PG Result 2026 online

Candidates will be able to check their results on the following official portals: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download the CUET PG scorecard by following the below steps:

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on CUET PG 2026 result
  • Enter application number and password or date of birth
  • Click on submit
  • Click on ‘download’ and then save the scorecard

It’s better to have your login credentials handy for fast login

You Might Be Interested In

What details are mentioned in CUET PG scorecard

The CUET PG 2026 result contains the following details: the candidate’s name, roll number, subjects appeared for, marks obtained, percentile or score, and qualifying status. Students are advised to verify all the details mentioned in the scorecard.

What is the CUET PG 2026 exam pattern

The CUET PG 2026 exam was held in a computer-based test mode. There were question papers in English and Hindi for the majority of specialised courses. The duration of the exam was 90 minutes, and the candidates were evaluated on subject knowledge as per their chosen discipline.

What are the cut-off marks for CUET PG 2026

The CUET PG exam does not have a cut-off score; as with most other exams, the admission depends upon the cut-off and merit list of each university. Generally, for well-known universities like the University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, you need to score more than 270 out of 300. A score of around 180 to 220 is safe for admission to a lot of central universities, depending on the course and competitiveness.

Is re-evaluation allowed for CUET PG Result 2026

The NTA has declared that there will be no provision of re-evaluation or rechecking of CUET PG results. No requests will be entertained for re-evaluation under any circumstances.

What happens after CUET PG result 2026

After the result declaration, each university will announce their cut-off and merit list individually. Candidates who qualify based on cut-offs will be called for counselling. Each university will have its own counselling process, and candidates are required to apply individually to their desired courses and institutes. When the result comes out, the candidates should download their scorecards and keep an eye on admission announcements from their desired institutes and courses.

Also Read: NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CUET PGCUET PG 2026 result linkCUET PG result 2026NTA CUET PG result

RELATED News

IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts at iffco.in, Check Eligibility, Stipend and Last Date

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check KSEAB Class 10 Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admission 2026 Last Date Today: Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Exam Date, Fees, and Eligibility

Haryana RTE Admission 2026 List Out: Check Nursery to Class 1 Verification Process, Centres and Important Instructions

NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

LATEST NEWS

Major Setback For Pakistan’s Economy: Retail Sector Loses Rs 200 Billion In Just Two Weeks As Early Market Closures Slash Sales And Hurt Businesses

Dubai News: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Announces 50% UAE Government Services to Be Powered by AI in Major Digital Transformation Push

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ Docuseries Sparks Outrage As Lawrence Bishnoi’s Cousin Accuses Makers Of Distorted Narrative: ‘With Whose Permission…’

Internet Goes Into Meltdown After AAP’s Raghav Chadha And Six Others Including Swati Maliwal And Harbhajan Singh Join BJP, Social Media Users Say, ‘Bro Got An Upgrade’

CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7500 Chipset, And 10,000mAh Massive Battery, Check All Features And Launch Timeline

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction: Who Will Win HYK vs ISL in Tonight’s PSL 2026 Match At National Stadium?

Pakistani Forces Accused of Targeting Baloch Women as Enforced Disappearances Rise in Balochistan, Families Demand Accountability

Mumbai Indians Concussion Controversy: Did MI Misuse Rule by Replacing Mitchell Santner with Shardul Thakur? Explained

Perfect Crown Episode 5 Release Time Revealed: When And Where To Watch Online, And Is It Streaming In India Yet?

CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks
CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks
CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks
CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

QUICK LINKS