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Home > Sports News > Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction: Who Will Win HYK vs ISL in Tonight’s PSL 2026 Match At National Stadium?

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction: Who Will Win HYK vs ISL in Tonight’s PSL 2026 Match At National Stadium?

Hyderabad Kingsmen face Islamabad United in PSL 2026 at National Stadium Karachi, with playoff spots on the line. Toss could be crucial as chasing teams dominate. HYK enter as favourites on a four-match winning streak against ISL.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United match prediction.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United match prediction.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 24, 2026 17:11:04 IST

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction: Who Will Win HYK vs ISL in Tonight’s PSL 2026 Match At National Stadium?

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction: It is third and fourth on the PSL 2026 points table, taking on each other at the National Stadium. Hyderabad Kingsmen will take on the Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Islamabad-based team has nine points from eight games while the Kingsmen are on a four-match winning streak. The result of this clash could have a high impact on the PSL 2026 playoffs. With Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans already qualified, two spots are up for grabs. Hyderabad Kingsmen start as favourites in the HYK vs ISL winner prediction. But what else does the HYK vs ISL match prediction say? Let’s find out!

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United: National Stadium, Karachi Pitch Report

At the National Stadium in Karachi, there have been high-scoring games as well as bowler-dominated ones. The type of pitch that the teams receive on Friday will be interesting to watch. In order to evaluate the conditions, the captain who wins the toss would prefer to bowl first. The seamers would try to take advantage of the fact that the fresh ball might swing around during the opening few overs.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United: Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen Predicted Playing XI: Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Marnus Labuschagne (C), Glenn Maxwell, Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Akif Javed, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali

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Islamabad United Predicted Playing XI: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain

HYK vs ISL, PSL 2026: Match Information

Match

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, Match 36

Date

Friday, April 24, 2026

Time 

7:00 PM (PKT) 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue

National Stadium, Karachi

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction: How Will Toss Impact Today’s PSL 2026 Match?

The result of the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United toss could have a huge impact on the result of the clash. In this season, 18 games have been played at the National Stadium, Karachi, and 11 of those have been won by the team chasing the target. Tonight, the team winning the toss would be inclined to bowl first, looking at the past results at the venue. In the previous game between these two sides, Hyderabad Kingsmen won the toss and decided to bowl first and went on to win the clash as well. 

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today in IPL 2026?

Hyderabad Kingsmen will start as favourites in the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United clash at the National Stadium, Karachi. The Marnus Labuschagne-led side has won four games in a row after suffering losses in their opening four matches. One of their four wins came against the same opponent at the very same venue. Tonight, the Kingsmen are likely to extend their winning streak as they face Islamabad United.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYK)

Also Read: RCB vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Today’s Match At Chinnaswamy — Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans?

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction: Who Will Win HYK vs ISL in Tonight’s PSL 2026 Match At National Stadium?

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction: Who Will Win HYK vs ISL in Tonight’s PSL 2026 Match At National Stadium?

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction: Who Will Win HYK vs ISL in Tonight’s PSL 2026 Match At National Stadium?
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction: Who Will Win HYK vs ISL in Tonight’s PSL 2026 Match At National Stadium?
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction: Who Will Win HYK vs ISL in Tonight’s PSL 2026 Match At National Stadium?
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction: Who Will Win HYK vs ISL in Tonight’s PSL 2026 Match At National Stadium?

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